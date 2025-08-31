All Aggies

How Texas A&M’s New-Look Offense Shakes Up Its Game Plan

The Aggies were known for their run game last year. Week 1, not so much.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners USA; at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners USA; at Kyle Field. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies put on a show through the air Saturday night. Last season, the Aggies made their money on the ground, overpowering opponents with a dominant offensive line and a dynamic running back room. 

Last year, the Aggies averaged 195.5 yards per game and punched 27 touchdowns on the ground, good for second-best in the SEC. With every aspect of that run game returning, the Fightin’ Farmers were set to dominate opponents in the trenches. 

Over the offseason, coach Mike Elko went out and brought in elite playmakers at the wide receiver position, KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. The addition of the two stars completely changed the dynamic of the team and playcalling against UTSA. 

Texas A&M Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed’s Thoughts

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) with the football during the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed had himself a day last night. After listening to comments saying he was not a passer all offseason, Reed had a passer’s performance against the Roadrunners. He completed 22 of his 34 attempts for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also put together an impressive 174.9 passer rating. 

“I think I did alright,” Reed said after the game. “There are plays I wish I had back, the one to KC… I let it fly. Kind of mad about that one. I think I did pretty well overall. It took some adjusting to coverages.” 

194 of Reed’s passing yards went to Craver and Concepcion. Craver had eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Concepcion had three receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown. 

Their efforts marked the first time that two A&M wide receivers have had over 70 yards each in a single game, according to the official Texas A&M Athletics Communications X account. 

“I have said it all offseason,” Reed said. “We have an explosive receiver room this season. They showed that… When they get the ball, they are slippery.” 

On top of his impressive performance through the air, Concepcion impressed in his role on special teams. He had two punt returns for 94 yards and a touchdown, with the touchdown coming on an impressive 80-yard return. 

“Watching KC on that punt, that gave us the spark we needed for the game,” Reed said. “That dude is crazy. I haven’t seen punt returns like that since Ainias Smith was here.”

After its impressive win, Texas A&M will now turn its attention to the Utah State Aggies, who are set to make the trip to Kyle Field on Saturday. 

DJ Burton
