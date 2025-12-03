Texas A&M's Biggest Transfer Portal Needs After National Signing Day

Another year and another great season of recruiting for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies.

From five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington to three-star kicker Asher Murray, the Maroon and White no stones unturned during their shopping for the future of Texas A&M football.

However, despite the stellar work that Elko and gang did in the recruiting process, there is still over nine months until the 2026 season gets under way, and that includes the transfer process, which proved to be a gift for the team last season.

Texas A&M's Biggest Transfer Portal Needs

Last year, the transfer portal landed Texas A&M their two top wide receivers in the 2025 season in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, while also giving them a hole at receiver after Noah Thomas shocked the 12th Man and left for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs agains Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Their success with the portal could easily be repeated in the portal before the 2026 season, and here are a few positions that the Aggies may want to upgrade before the opening kick.

Offensive Line

The Texas A&M offensive line has been one of the best in the nation over the past couple of seasons, and the fact that the team was able to return all five big men up front for 2025 was phenomenal and resulted in another strong rushing performance from the Aggies during the campaign.

However, now that most of the offensive line is either graduating or is out of eligibility, the current line is full of younger prospects and those that are less experienced, so reeling in some veterans on the line to coach and lead the younger players should be a priority for the A&M coaching staff.

Kicker

Neither Randy Bond nor Jared Zirkel are going to be with the Aggies next year, and the team hasn't tried out anyone else at the kicking position in what has been a very off year for the position.

Bond is shooting a career low 61.1 percent and has struggled from beyond 40 yards in the year, while Zirkel is currently at 66.7 percent, and is three-of-five from 30-39 yards out, including his kick this past Friday against the Longhorns that was blocked.

The team added Asher Murray this morning during National Signing Day, but similar to the offensive line, the team needs a reliable veteran leg that is capable of splitting the uprights from long range.

Edge Rushers

Parting with Cashius Howell after the year will not be easy for the team personnel nor the fans, so another defensive end with a motor similar to Howell's should be near the top of the shopping list for the team.

That, or they can build a player like that themselves.