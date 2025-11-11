How to Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the few unbeaten teams remaining in the country and look to continue that success as they return home to host the South Carolina Gamecocks, aiming to move to 10-0 on the season and extend their best start since 1992.
While the Gamecocks haven't had the season they hoped for coming into the year, they are still loaded with talent throughout the roster and would like to play spoiler for the Aggies' perfect season thus far.
Here's how to watch one of the most exciting matchups of the weekend.
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 9-0 (6-0 in SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 3-6 (1-6 in SEC)
- What: Week 12 of the 2025 Season
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, but would be dominated by the Gamecocks last season, losing 44-20 on the road. The Gamecocks would finish 9-4 and be ranked as the number 19 team according to the AP poll.
- Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series 9-2, but are 1-2 against them in their last three games, winning the contest at home in 2023, 30-17. The Aggies have never lost to the Gamecocks at home.
Meet the Coaches
- Shane Beamer, South Carolina: Beamer is in his fourth season as the Gamecocks' head coach and has amassed a 32-28 record during his time there. He is second in program history for the most top-ten wins and was named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2024. For his playing career, he was a walk-on at Virginia Tech, where he was a receiver and a long snapper for their 1999 season, when they played for the National Championship.
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 17-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
What to Know About South Carolina
The Gamecocks have not had the season they hoped for, following their success from last season and returning a large portion of their talent, while also adding some from the transfer portal. Part of their problems have been the schedule they were handed for the season, as the Aggies are their fifth straight ranked opponent this year.
LaNorris Sellers, who was viewed as one of the Heisman favorites before the season began, hasn't had the year he expected, and the Gamecocks' offense has definitely reflected that. They rank 128th in rushing offense and 104th in passing offense, and now will face the Aggies, who are a top-45 defense in both categories.