In-Depth Breakdown of Texas A&M's Offensive Display Against Notre Dame
The Texas A&M Aggies shocked the college football world Saturday night with their late touchdown with 13 seconds left that led to their 41-40 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend.
Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 360 passing yards and two touchdowns, the last of the two passes resulting in an 11-yard score to tight end Nate Boerkircher with Randy Bond's extra point giving the team the lead after the Irish were unsuccessful in a two-point conversion try the possession before.
The Aggies accounted for 488 total yards of offense, and despite committing 13 penalties on the night, the team was able to produce when it counted and came away with a 3-0 record on the season.
Brooks Austin Breaks Down Texas A&M's Offense In South Bend
In an episode on his official YouTube channel, Brooks Austin, AKA "The Film Guy," broke down the Aggie offense and how they were able to put together the onslaught of offensive production that they were against Marcus Freeman and the Irish last Saturday.
"We talked about it this offseason, their opportunity to potentially lead this conference in rushing because of the dynamic ability at the running back position, all the different types of weapons that they have," Austin said. "Nah, nah, nah, they are one of the most explosive offenses in the country right now through three games through the air. They are absolutely tearing people apart with their passing attack."
Here is the full video of Austin's breakdown:
Early on, Austin highlights the effectiveness of A&M's offensive lineman, including the tight ends, which forces one-on-one matchups for the receivers.
"The big bodies at tight end, and this offensive line, they will make you play downhill," Austin said. "They make you play committed to the box and they make you force one-on-ones on the outside. So, whether it's bump-and-run like Notre Dame's identity, or cover three, you're going to have these guys (A&M's receivers) running free in the back end because they will run away from these corners."
And during his breakdown of Mario Craver's miraculous 86-yard touchdown, his reaction was likely similar to the fans that watched it happen live and also gave his props to Marcel Reed for delivering a spot-on pass.
"This spin on the sideline is one of the craziest moves I've seen," Austin said. "To stay up and stay in bounds over there is ridiculous. I have no idea how this kid remains in bounds and up. Great job right here by Marcel Reed threatening the flat and then completing that ball, getting that shoulder square."
The Aggies will take a bye week to celebrate the win a bit more before taking on the Auburn Tigers to start SEC play next Saturday.