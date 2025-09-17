All Aggies

In-Depth Breakdown of Texas A&M's Offensive Display Against Notre Dame

The Aggies won the game against the Fighting Irish with just 13 seconds left in the game.

Aaron Raley

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) goes for a tackle during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) goes for a tackle during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies shocked the college football world Saturday night with their late touchdown with 13 seconds left that led to their 41-40 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend.

Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 360 passing yards and two touchdowns, the last of the two passes resulting in an 11-yard score to tight end Nate Boerkircher with Randy Bond's extra point giving the team the lead after the Irish were unsuccessful in a two-point conversion try the possession before.

The Aggies accounted for 488 total yards of offense, and despite committing 13 penalties on the night, the team was able to produce when it counted and came away with a 3-0 record on the season.

Brooks Austin Breaks Down Texas A&M's Offense In South Bend

In an episode on his official YouTube channel, Brooks Austin, AKA "The Film Guy," broke down the Aggie offense and how they were able to put together the onslaught of offensive production that they were against Marcus Freeman and the Irish last Saturday.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"We talked about it this offseason, their opportunity to potentially lead this conference in rushing because of the dynamic ability at the running back position, all the different types of weapons that they have," Austin said. "Nah, nah, nah, they are one of the most explosive offenses in the country right now through three games through the air. They are absolutely tearing people apart with their passing attack."

Here is the full video of Austin's breakdown:

Early on, Austin highlights the effectiveness of A&M's offensive lineman, including the tight ends, which forces one-on-one matchups for the receivers.

"The big bodies at tight end, and this offensive line, they will make you play downhill," Austin said. "They make you play committed to the box and they make you force one-on-ones on the outside. So, whether it's bump-and-run like Notre Dame's identity, or cover three, you're going to have these guys (A&M's receivers) running free in the back end because they will run away from these corners."

And during his breakdown of Mario Craver's miraculous 86-yard touchdown, his reaction was likely similar to the fans that watched it happen live and also gave his props to Marcel Reed for delivering a spot-on pass.

"This spin on the sideline is one of the craziest moves I've seen," Austin said. "To stay up and stay in bounds over there is ridiculous. I have no idea how this kid remains in bounds and up. Great job right here by Marcel Reed threatening the flat and then completing that ball, getting that shoulder square."

The Aggies will take a bye week to celebrate the win a bit more before taking on the Auburn Tigers to start SEC play next Saturday.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football