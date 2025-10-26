Texas A&M's Marcel Reed Takes Shot at Death Valley After LSU Blowout
Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU Tigers and colloquially known as Death Valley, has long had a reputation as one of the toughest places to play in college football, especially in prime time when fans are at their loudest.
So, for the Texas A&M Aggies to go into Death Valley and win decisively says a lot about them as a team.
The Aggies absolutely took it to the Tigers in Saturday night's 49-25 blowout victory, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half to turn a close game into a laugher. They were able to hold the Tigers under 300 total yards while the offense scored its most points of the season, but most impressively, they completely took the crowd out of the game.
Marcel Reed on Death Valley: 'Didn't Do Much to Me'
Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has now led his team to road wins at Notre Dame Stadium and Tiger Stadium in the same season, so he absolutely knows how to handle tough environments away from home. However, the environment at Tiger Stadium wasn't as intense as he expected.
"Yeah, no, it fuels me. I love playing in away environments," Reed told reporters after the game. "They tried to put a quote out there that I said that Death Valley was underwhelming. And, shoot, I guess it was. It didn't do much to me. But I love playing in environments like this. And I think my teammates do, too. Being able to go out there and get a W and shut the opponent's crowd up is something that I look forward to doing whenever we play away games."
Tigers fans got loud in the second quarter, when their team blocked a punt for a safety and picked off Reed twice to take an 18-14 lead into the locker room. However, Reed kept his poise and overcame those two interceptions to have an outstanding performance.
"Hopefully, fans cheer when good things happen," Reed said. "So, I expect it to get loud whenever they block a punt or get an interception. When we score, the 12th Man starts to get rowdy, too.
"It's just a part of the game. Things are going to happen. You can't really let one play affect you. That was, I guess, three total plays. That's not the entire game. There are probably 70 to 80 something plays in a game. So, you can't let three plays affect you in a game. You got to go out there and bounce back and just keep your composure and go one play at a time."
With Reed under center, the Aggies have a quarterback they know they can rely on even in the toughest situations, as he's proven repeatedly this season.