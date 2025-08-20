Marcel Reed's Father Calls Out 'Disrespect' Surrounding His Son
Now the guaranteed starter in Mike Elko's offense, barring an official depth chart, Marcel Reed is ready to begin his first full year as a starter after being benched for most of 2023 and then splitting time under center last season with Conner Weigman.
Reed has shown up and shown out, and Weigman is off with the Houston Cougars. Now, all eyes in the college football world are watching to see if the hype surrounding the Nashville native is warranted.
However, there are some in said world that don't believe that Reed is capable of what his coaches say he is, and after finding out his son was not included in a top 25 preseason quarterback rankings list, Marcel's father, Rod Reed, took to the internet to voice his frustration.
Rod Reed Reacts to Son's Snub on Preseason QB Ranking
A college football account on X released rankings for the top 25 quarterbacks for the preseason. Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik topped the list, and five quarterbacks from the Southeastern Conference made up the top 10.
A notable omission from the list was the Aggie quarterback, and Rod Reed commented a picture of his son in action, with a caption simply reading, "The Disrespect continues!"
Granted, Reed may not be the best quarterback in the nation, but a top 25 ranking isn't a far stretch, even though he is yet to complete a full year of starting.
Still, Reed has been named to many preseason watchlists for various quarterback awards such as the Manning Award and even the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best overall college football player. The skill and potential that Reed has shown in the games that we've seen out of him so far should be promising for the upcoming season.
Even though his winning ways with the team hit an abrupt stop after the weekend of the game against the LSU Tigers, where his starting spot was solidified, head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Collin Klein have been very adamant about their faith in Reed and what he is capable of.
“He’s a lot more comfortable going through the progressions,” Mike Elko said. “Are the eyes getting to the windows the same time as the routes getting to the windows? That's how we're going to improve our passing game. That is coming. You're seeing that get better each and every day. You're starting to see it click a little bit more from him every day."
"He comes from a football family and has been around it his whole life,” Klein said, speaking on Reed's abilities. “He has a love for the game and a passion for the game. The Lord has blessed him with some really good physical tools, and that's a good combination."
Reed will look to use those physical tools throughout the 2025 season, starting on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.
And maybe then, the "disrespect" can lessen.