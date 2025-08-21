Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Early Season Preview: What The Stats Say
When the Texas A&M Aggies clash with the Texas Longhorns, star power will be on full display from both teams as they continue to renew a generations-old rivalry.
The Aggies are hoping to leave Austin in November with their first victory in the Forty Acres since 2010. This could be a true turning point in Mike Elko's program, as it would signal that it is finally ready to put the pieces together and compete for an SEC Championship.
What do the stats say about the Nov. 28th matchup? Do they favor the home team in the Longhorns, or can the Aggies finally put together the season their fan base has been waiting for over a decade?
History Favors The Longhorns
The Longhorns have historically dominated the rivalry despite the hatred and bickering between the two fan bases. The Aggies are 37-5-77 in the 119 matchups between the two teams, and even worse, have only won three of their last 10 games against their rivals in the burnt orange.
However, the Aggies do have the advantage of being the road team. Historically, the away team has been 8-5 since the turn of the century. While the Longhorns account for six of those wins, in the last four matchups, the home team has been 0-4, something that benefits Elko's squad's chances of bringing a win back to College Station.
Both teams will come into the game amped up and ready to go. With high expectations for both squads leading up to the 2025 season, there's a fair chance that this season's rivalry affair could be for a spot in the SEC Championship game.
Finding Success On Offense
When the Aggies hosted the Longhorns last season, they struggled to move the ball against the Longhorns' vaunted defense. They finished the night with 248 yards and two turnovers while failing to score an offensive touchdown. Their offense struggled, leading to their defense being forced onto the field more often, being worn down by a rushing attack that nearly finished with more yards on the ground (240) than the Aggies had total.
Despite that, though, the final score was only 17-7. Elko's squad had a chance to win this one but proved ineffective in the passing game, which will again play a significant role in the 2025 affair. The Longhorns' defense could be even better this year, but the Aggies' passing game should be better than the 84th-ranked passing yards per game they finished at last season, with Marcel Reed returning.
Moving the ball will be tough, but even a prolonged drive that ends in a field goal, giving the defense time to rest, is better than a three-and-out.
The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to play the Texas Longhorns in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT.