How Texas A&M's Recruiting Strategy Has Quietly Changed

To Texas A&M’s rival fans, it just feels like deja vu: the head coach down in College Station, still relatively young in his tenure, has Aggie fans believing again. The talk of the town is once again what can be done beyond the regular season and competing for championships, whether it be an SEC or national title; Texas A&M has its eyes on gold.

But the hope doesn’t just persist from on-field success, like the Aggies’ first-ever College Football Playoff appearance; it also comes from the recruiting trail, where they currently hold the nation’s No. 1 class in 2027.

Although talks of A&M’s class costing upwards of $10 million have many believing that this is just the latest cycle. Texas A&M builds early momentum in a coach’s tenure, starts spending money on top recruits before things fall apart, and the coach is fired.

A Quiet, But Noticeable Change

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts after the win over the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While any talk about whether Elko’s success on the recruiting trail will actually net wins on the field won’t have an answer until those prospects reach the field. Aggie fans can already take relief that the way Texas A&M approaches the recruiting trail has indeed changed.

As national college football analysts and even an SEC general manager recently noted, the star-chasing ways of the Jimbo Fisher era are no more. Yes, Texas A&M does still recruit five-star prospects and has plenty of blue-chippers already.

Though the acquisition of talent is more in-depth than just looking at a rankings database and blindly picking which player to pursue, Elko and co. are recruiting for a “fit” within their respective schemes.

There’s also balance to the class. Texas A&M isn’t taking eight defensive linemen in a single class, just because they can. As things stand, the Aggies hold four offensive line commits and five on the defensive line.

Which is in line with what the Aggies have already lost along both lines of scrimmage in the past two seasons, while also fitting with what they could lose this offseason.

But it’s not just the “fit” within the scheme; it's also about the player’s background, attitude, love for the game, and general behavior. Texas A&M learned the hard way what happens if you bring in players who don’t fit the culture.

Just look at that infamous 2022 recruiting class; all that remained of the historic class was four of the 29 players who signed.

That wasn’t just the proverbial beginning of the end for Fisher; it was the end. Elko has since come into College Station and said the right things: trying to install a culture that is beyond just the stars and money. So far, it is proving to be one that elite players want to join and help build as the Aggies begin their quest toward the ultimate goal.