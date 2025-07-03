Is Texas A&M's Marcel Reed Being Slept On In Heisman Race?
Names like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, Lanorris Sellers, Drew Allar, and Jeremiah Smith are constantly thrown around in preseason Heisman discussions.
And rightfully so. According to Cisca Sports, their odds reflect that hype: Manning (5/1), Nussmeier (8/1), Klubnik (9/1), Allar (12/1), and Smith (16/1).
But what about a guy from College Station named Marcel Reed?
Where Does Marcel Reed Rank?
Reed, a redshirt sophomore and one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the country, currently sits at 60/1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. That’s about a 1.6% chance, if you're not fluent in betting lingo.
For example, a $20 bet on Reed would pay out $1,220 if he pulls off the unthinkable. Not a bad way to spend 20 bucks, right?
He shares the 60/1 line with the likes of Auburn’s Jackson Arnold, Louisville’s Miller Moss, and Colorado’s Kaidon Salter.
But if you ask me, Reed doesn’t belong in that tier, he belongs higher. Unlike those programs, A&M is expected to flirt with a top-15 ranking, and Reed has already flashed more than enough production and upside to separate himself from those guys.
What does Recent History Tell us About Heisman Winners?
Let’s look at the past 10 winners. Only two entered the season with shorter than +1000 odds (a $10 bet returning $110), meaning most Heisman winners weren’t overwhelming favorites in the summer. By that measure, only Manning, Nussmeier, and Klubnik qualify as “heavy favorites” today.
Of those past 10 winners, 7 of them have been quarterbacks, the three others have been Derrick Henry (Running Back), Devontae Smith (Wide Receiver), and whatever you want to classify Travis Hunter as.
Nine of the last ten winners also started the season on a preseason top-25 team, and eight of them were in the top 10, the only exceptions being Lamar Jackson and Hunter.
So, What Does Reed Need to Do?
Glad you asked.
Reed checks off most of the historical boxes. He’s a quarterback. He’s not a heavy favorite. He’s likely to lead a preseason top-20 team. And he’ll have the chance to shine on a national stage. The only thing missing? Texas A&M cracking the top 10 before Week 1.
Still, there is a path. A&M boasts the No. 25 hardest strength of schedule per ESPN’s FPI, with matchups against ranked opponents like Notre Dame, LSU, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, and Texas. Heck, even Auburn could be ranked by the time of their matchup.
Reed will have plenty of opportunities to prove his worth, especially in hostile road environments like South Bend, Death Valley, and Austin.
The Aggies return its entire offensive line and a loaded backfield headlined by fellow Heisman sleeper Le’Veon Moss. Elko also addressed the wide receiver needs through the portal, landing playmakers KC Concepcion and Mario Cravers.. Concepcion should be a true WR1, as he was a top-five transfer wide out and one of the most explosive players in the nation at his position.
With a revamped receiver room, an elite line, and a dynamic backfield, Reed has every tool at his disposal. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all together, and getting over the Aggies' infamous “8-4” reputation hump once and for all
And if they do, Marcel Reed might just be booking a trip to New York come December.