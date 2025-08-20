Is Texas A&M QBU?
When a college football program mass-produces talent at a certain position, it can earn the title of “position university.”
Some commonly accepted examples include LSU being “Wide Receiver U,” Alabama and Wisconsin both making cases for “O-line U,” and Iowa battling Notre Dame for the “Tight End U” title.
If Texas A&M were to receive a similar title, many may assume the defensive line would be the group honored, but the Aggies may be making a case for the coveted QBU.
In What World is Texas A&M QBU?
The case for quarterback university for the Aggies starts with their current starter, Marcel Reed. Heading into his second season as Texas A&M’s offensive signal caller, Reed has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Manning Award Watch Lists. Once Reed was named the starter, there was no doubt who the Aggies’ guy would be. He is expected to make a major leap in the 2025 season.
Before Reed was all the rage in Aggieland, now-Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was a Heisman Trophy candidate. Over his three-year career, Weigman threw for 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Each season in College Station, Weigman would look so promising before suffering an injury that would derail the season, which ultimately led to his departure. With Houston, Weigman will look for a fresh start, hopefully stay healthy and return to his Heisman form.
In 2021 and 2022, Haynes King was the Aggies’ new dynamic gun. At Texas A&M, King threw for 10 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 1,579 yards before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he blossomed into one of the better quarterbacks in college football.
Over the course of the past two seasons, King threw for 4,956 yards, 41 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, a massive leap in production from his A&M days. Heading into 2025, King is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football and has been getting the most hype of his career.
One of the most intriguing quarterbacks going into 2025, Zach Calzada is set to lead the Kentucky Wildcats into battle. Calzada spent three seasons at Texas A&M from 2019 to 2021 and started 10 games in 2021.
As an Aggie, Calzada recorded 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 2,318 yards. After the 2021 season, he spent a year at Auburn before transferring to FCS Incarnate Word, where he threw for the fifth-most yards in the NCAA with 3,791 in 2024. He earned Dave Campbell All-Texas Non-FBS Team Offensive Player of the Year, Stats Perform & AP All-American, Walter Payton Award Finalist and was the SLC Player of the Year. After balling out at the FCS level, Calzada is ready to return to SEC play.
There is no doubt that Texas A&M has played its role in developing multiple starter-caliber quarterbacks in college football. Now all that is left is to watch what they achieve in 2025.