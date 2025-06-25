Texas A&M Aggies Ex Haynes King Not 'Quitting' on Georgia Tech After Portal Interest
Although it didn't go exactly as planned the first time, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King has put together a productive and respectable career. The former four-star quarterback prospect from Longview, Texas, is viewed as one of the top returning signal-callers in the nation this season, as he has put together two strong seasons as the starter at Georgia Tech.
And despite receiving interest from other schools this offseason, as has been revealed in a recent interview with ON3's Pete Nakos, the Texas native decided to return to the Flats for his redshirt senior season with the Yellow Jackets.
"I’m not the one who tries to jump ship and quit, ... " Haynes said. "This is the ship that I helped build, and I’m part of it."
The decision to return to Georgia Tech is likely despite receiving better NIL offers elsewhere. Tampering has become a major problem in today's college football, and no matter if players are a starter or backup, everyone is a potential target to be poached off a roster.
King was no exception this past offseason. After a strong 2023 season, where he threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 737 yards and 10 more scores, he followed it up with another impressive campaign in 2024.
Leading the Yellow Jackets to their second straight 7-6 season - the first time Georgia Tech has won seven games in back-to-back seasons since 2013 - he threw for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions while playing in 11 games. He also got it done with his legs, rushing for 587 yards and 11 more touchdowns.
After starting his career in College Station, where he started only a handful of games before ultimately transferring to Georgia Tech following the 2022 season, he has turned into the quarterback many were hoping to see at Texas A&M.
He boasts a 17-14 record as a starter and has helped Georgia Tech build back to being a more respectable program. The Yellow Jackets have managed upset wins over ranked opponents like Miami, North Carolina, and Florida State in their two seasons with King under the center. Which doesn't mention the fact that they nearly knocked off Georgia during last season's eight-overtime game.