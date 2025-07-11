Is Texas A&M Underrated in Its SEC Preseason Rankings?
Our friends at the LockedOn network recently released their 2025 SEC preseason rankings, and there’s plenty to unpack.
Texas A&M finds itself at the No. 9 spot, ahead of Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Kentucky, in that order.
The top eight teams are Georgia, Texas, Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Florida.
Where Should A&M Truly Rank?
There’s no real arguing against the top four. You could make a case for Texas at No. 1, but for now, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and the Longhorns seem to make up a widely accepted top tier.
But the five through eight spots? That’s where things get interesting. And frankly, the Aggies deserve to be right there, if not leading that group. In my humble opinion, Texas A&M should be sitting at No. 5.
Let’s break it down, team by team:
South Carolina (Locked On No. 5)
If football were a one-man sport like tennis (shoutout Sinner vs. Alcaraz at Wimbledon), South Carolina would be No. 1 thanks to quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
But football is played with 11 guys and Shane Beamer’s program lost five starters on defense to the NFL Draft. Sure, they’ve still got stars like sophomore phenom Dylan Stewart and stud safety Jalon Kilgore, but that won’t be enough in a loaded SEC. South Carolina is trending up, just not this far up.
Oklahoma (Locked On No. 6)
Year three for Brent Venables is shaping up to be make-or-break. He’s under heavy pressure, and the Sooners responded by bringing in Washington State quarterback transfer John Mateer along with his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, to revive an offense that struggled last year.
But the SEC schedule-makers showed no mercy to the team from Norman. The Sooners face a brutal slate that includes Michigan, Texas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU. Welcome to the SEC, John Mateer. With that kind of schedule, it’s hard to see the Sooners holding onto a top-8 spot by December.
Ole Miss (Locked On No. 7)
Lane Kiffin had the Rebels on the brink of the College Football Playoff last year, powered by a dominant defensive line featuring former Aggie Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, both now off to the NFL.
On offense, quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Tre Harris are gone, leaving incoming QB Anthony Simmons with big shoes to fill.
Kiffin has worked portal magic before, but this may be his biggest rebuild yet. Don’t be surprised if Ole Miss takes a step back.
Florida (Locked On No. 8)
And finally, we have the Gators who boast one of the most exciting players in the nation in quarterback DJ Lagway. Florida also returns running back Jaden Baugh and elite EDGE rusher Tyreak Sapp, featuring top-tier talent on both sides of the ball.
The pieces are there for Billy Napier to finally get off the hot seat and lead a breakout season. But like Oklahoma, the Gators were handed a brutal schedule featuring matchups against LSU, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
They’ll also travel to College Station in Week 7, a matchup that could prove pivotal for both teams’ College Football Playoff hopes.