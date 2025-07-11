Texas A&M vs. Florida Gators Early Week 7 Game Predictions
While it certainly prompts some angst, one of the perks of playing a tough schedule is the fact that you (the fan) are provided with so many entertaining games. And on paper, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking set to be part of many of them.
Obviously, much of the attention surrounding the Aggies' schedule goes straight to the Notre Dame game. It is the first real test they face all season, and after the Irish spoiled Mike Elko's first game in charge last year, there is plenty to look forward to.
But following that, the next potentially very exciting game will come on October 11, when the Aggies welcome the Florida Gators. It will be a matchup of two young, exciting quarterbacks, in Marcel Reed and DJ Lagway, and a matchup of two programs looking to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Ahead of what could be a dark-horse contender for one of the most entertaining games in the SEC, our Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff gave their early predictions for the game.
Harrison Reno, Staff Writer
When these two teams faced off last year, it was with two young quarterbacks. Neither Reed nor DJ Lagway had even become the full-time starters for their respective teams at that point in the season. Yet, it was the Aggies and Reed who found the way to win despite being on the road in a hostile environment.
The ground game, and lack of one for Florida, was the story of that day. With the return of all five offensive linemen and both running backs in Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens, the Aggies certainly have the personnel on paper to make that happen again.
However, I don't think that is how this game plays out. I do think it will remain a tight affair, but one where the Gators do find more balanced success offensively, as Lagway and the passing game will be a challenge. But in the end, it is the Aggies prevailing as Reed and his cast of receivers help pull out a close one in front of a loud Kyle Field crowd.
Texas A&M 38, Florida 31
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
This game is fascinating to me. While A&M finished the 2024 season on a losing streak, Florida finished red-hot, winning its final four games and scoring massive upsets over LSU and Ole Miss. With star quarterback DJ Lagway returning for another year, the Gators look like they can do some damage this season.
That said, I feel the Aggies have improved more this offseason, especially via the transfer portal. They also beat the Gators pretty convincingly in Gainesville last year, and they’ll have home-field advantage this time. It won’t come easy, but I think the Aggies squeak out a win to make an early statement in SEC play.
Texas A&M 30, Florida 27
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Marcel Reed put on a show when the Aggies visited The Swamp last year in his first start. Now, it is an experienced DJ Lagway’s turn to go on the road and turn heads. Lagway will put on a show at Kyle Field, but it won't be enough to make up for the Aggies’ senior run game. If A&M’s secondary can hold on, the Aggies should come out on top.
Texas A&M 35, Florida 31
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Aggies had little to no trouble in “The Swamp” last year, pulling off a 33-20 win in a game where Le’Veon Moss ran rampant over the Gator defense and Marcel Reed reminded everyone that he was just as capable of leading the Aggies as Conner Weigman was. The game also saw the Gators only muster 52 yards on the ground, but with the defensive assets A&M had at the time now in the NFL, we will simply have to wait and see how much that affects the team.
But between the home advantage at Kyle Field, and how dynamic Marcel Reed has shown he can be against Florida, A&M should be able to take a second straight win no problem.
Aggies 28, Gators 21
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
Kyle Field will face its first true test of the season when the Aggies get set to battle the Florida Gators. Last season, A&M came out on top by 13 points, but this one feels like it’ll be much closer. DJ Lagway will have had plenty of time to settle into the starting role, especially after facing LSU, Miami, and Texas in the past three weeks. Marcel Reed should also have a solid grasp of the offense by then, setting up a thrilling matchup.
I just trust Mike Elko more than Billy Napier. Most likely a primetime game, the lights at Kyle Field should help power A&M to a close win.
Texas A&M 27, Florida 24
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
While the Aggies went into the swamp last season and took down the Florida Gators, I believe this year will be a bit of a different story. Texas A&M plays Florida for its second SEC game after Auburn, and while I still believe the Aggies will come out on top, it will for sure be closer than the 33-20 matchup last season. With two young quarterbacks Marcel Reed and DJ Lagway, expect a lot of offense as both guys continue to develop their skills in an SEC dog fight matchup.
Texas A&M 33, Florida 20