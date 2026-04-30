3 Reasons Texas A&M WR Isaiah Horton Will Be Must-Watch TV In 2026
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The Texas A&M Aggies had one of their best seasons in program history last year, capped off by the schools first ever appearance to the College Football Playoff.
Part of the driving force behind the success was KC Concepcion, but now that he's gone, head coach Mike Elko has had to turn to the transfer portal to find their next critical offensive weapon.
Now, they believe they have, as they have landed the Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Isaiah Horton, one of the most electric playmakers in the country. Here are three reasons he will be a must-watch TV in the Aggies offense in 2026.
No Shortage of Highlight Reel Moments From Spring
When the Aggies went into the transfer portal, Horton was one of the biggest names they pursued, knowing how well he would fit in the offense after being a big-time connection in the endzone for the Tide. However, it was his catches between the 20's that impressed people with his abilities.
It didn't take long for Horton to announce his arrival either, as one of the first plays from scrimmage for Team Maroon in the annual Maroon & White scrimmage, he made a diving grab on a corner route, and had the awareness to find the space to put his foot down to remain in bounds and possession the entire time. The catching ability puts him in an elite category to come down with anything thrown his way.
Long-Time Connection With Marcel Reed
While Horton and starting quarterback Marcel Reed were not on the same team during the scrimmage, it won't delay their connection. In fact, the two are well acquainted as they played on the same 7v7 team in Tennessee.
While the offense is filled with returning production, including fellow receiver Mario Craver, Horton has one of the longest ties on the team with his new quarterback, allowing them to better understand what it's like to be on the same team. That connection could be the difference between a slow start and firing out of the gate on all cylinders.
Filling the Void in Offensive Production
Finding a player to slot into the production numbers that Concepcion produced last season won't be easy by any means. He finished the year with 919 yards, and nine touchdowns, on 61 receptions, all numbers that pace the receiving room.
Horton though, could be that replacement. He finished last year with 511 yards and eight touchdowns, on just 42 receptions. As one of the main focal points on the Aggies offense though, he could see an uptick in production outside of just the redzone, and turn in the best season of his career.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.