3 Reasons Texas A&M WR Isaiah Horton Will Be Must-Watch TV In 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies had one of their best seasons in program history last year, capped off by the schools first ever appearance to the College Football Playoff.

Part of the driving force behind the success was KC Concepcion, but now that he's gone, head coach Mike Elko has had to turn to the transfer portal to find their next critical offensive weapon.

Now, they believe they have, as they have landed the Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Isaiah Horton, one of the most electric playmakers in the country. Here are three reasons he will be a must-watch TV in the Aggies offense in 2026.

No Shortage of Highlight Reel Moments From Spring

Texas A&M Aggies Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton During Maroon & White Spring Game | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

When the Aggies went into the transfer portal, Horton was one of the biggest names they pursued, knowing how well he would fit in the offense after being a big-time connection in the endzone for the Tide. However, it was his catches between the 20's that impressed people with his abilities.

Horton hears a first down pic.twitter.com/SBL6BSCSBu — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 18, 2026

It didn't take long for Horton to announce his arrival either, as one of the first plays from scrimmage for Team Maroon in the annual Maroon & White scrimmage, he made a diving grab on a corner route, and had the awareness to find the space to put his foot down to remain in bounds and possession the entire time. The catching ability puts him in an elite category to come down with anything thrown his way.

Long-Time Connection With Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Horton and starting quarterback Marcel Reed were not on the same team during the scrimmage, it won't delay their connection. In fact, the two are well acquainted as they played on the same 7v7 team in Tennessee.

While the offense is filled with returning production, including fellow receiver Mario Craver, Horton has one of the longest ties on the team with his new quarterback, allowing them to better understand what it's like to be on the same team. That connection could be the difference between a slow start and firing out of the gate on all cylinders.

Filling the Void in Offensive Production

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Finding a player to slot into the production numbers that Concepcion produced last season won't be easy by any means. He finished the year with 919 yards, and nine touchdowns, on 61 receptions, all numbers that pace the receiving room.

Horton though, could be that replacement. He finished last year with 511 yards and eight touchdowns, on just 42 receptions. As one of the main focal points on the Aggies offense though, he could see an uptick in production outside of just the redzone, and turn in the best season of his career.

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