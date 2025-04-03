All Aggies

Jay Bateman Details What Defensive Improvements Texas A&M Has Made This Offseason

With many of their elite defenders heading to the NFL, the team knew they needed to make adjustments.

Aaron Raley

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the months leading from the Las Vegas Bowl, where the Texas A&M defense allowed a seemingly unsurmountable comeback by the USC Trojans, head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman knew that their defense would have to take a step forward, especially with a lot of the stars heading off to the NFL.

Luckily for the two defensive minds, they were able to keep defensive playmakers such as Cashius Howell, Bryce Anderson, and Will Lee III on the team.

cashius howell
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) in the third quarter of the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Even though defensive ends like Howell and Rylan Kennedy do not possess the size advantage that guys like Nic Scourton or Shemar Stewart had, Bateman is still grateful to have players like them to both rush the quarterback and also drop them back into coverage.

"Obviously, Nic (Scourton) and Shemar (Stewart) are great players, you know, I think when you look at what we did with Cashius (Howell) in the bowl game, I'd say Cashius is kind of like, one notch below those guys, size-wise, but still, the ability to drop them into coverage has a lot of value," Bateman told the media Wednesday afternoon.

"I really think as we become more of a four-down front, like the ability for those guys to be on the edge and pass rushers is really valuable, not that Shemar and Nic weren't, but you know I think a commitment to a little more of a true edge player, it's part of the process and like, who we knew we had to go in the transfer portal and get some guys and the best players available."

Bateman also talked about how he believed everybody on the defensive side of the personnel took some blame for the late collapse in the bowl game, even coaches.

"Yeah, I took it as everybody needed to be better, you know, coaches included," Bateman said. "I think that when injuries happened, we just didn't have some of the depth that we needed, and I feel really good about our depth right now. I feel really good about Will Lee and Dezz Ricks and Javon Thomas and their second year in the program."

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football