Joel Klatt Makes His Case For Texas A&M Aggies
It’s early top 25 rankings season, and as usual, Texas A&M is one of the most polarizing teams in the country.
A program surrounded by top-tier talent, vast resources, and unwavering support from the 12th Man, Texas A&M always carries the lingering question—is this finally our year?
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, often criticized by A&M fans for his skepticism, expressed a surprisingly optimistic outlook for the Aggies this season.
“At 19? Here’s a team that I have been accused of ‘hating’ for a long time – Texas A&M at 19,” Klatt said. “Some don’t have them ranked. I have them ranked.”
The schedule will not be easy–it never is in the SEC. A&M will travel to face national runner-up Notre Dame in Week 3, and their conference slate features potential ranked opponents in Florida, South Carolina, LSU, and archrival Texas.
“Like, the schedule is an SEC schedule, so the schedule is going to be tough,” Klatt said. “They’ve got three tough road games against what I would consider to be, like, top competition – Notre Dame, at LSU, at Texas. You’re going to see every one of those teams inside my Top 10. So, that’s going to be tough for A&M.”
Still, the pieces appear to be in place for the Aggies.
On the offensive side of the ball, A&M returns electric quarterback Marcel Reed, the entire offensive line, and a three-headed backfield of Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens, and Amari Daniels.
Oh, they also added two of the top receivers in the transfer portal in Kevin Concepcion and Mario Craver.
Defensively, A&M will need to replace three NFL-bound starters, but there’s no shortage of blue-chip talent on the defensive line. With captain Taurean York returning and most of the secondary still intact, the Aggies should have the experience needed to take a step forward from last season’s defensive performance.
All of this will be under the leadership of head coach Mike Elko, who seems to have quickly established a winning culture in College Station.
“Mike Elko is getting this program back on track. I really like Mike Elko a lot. I like his approach. I think that he fits there, which is important because that’s a unique culture. It’s a unique fanbase, it’s a unique culture and there’s something really special about that… That’s a special place and a special fanbase,” Klatt said.
The Aggies open their season on August 30, hosting UTSA at Kyle Field.