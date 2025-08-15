Johnny Football Details Phone Call With Texas A&M’s QB1
A year ago, if you had asked a random Texas A&M fan who Marcel Reed was, you might’ve been met with a shrug, or at best, “Oh, the backup who played in the bowl game.”
Fast forward to today, and the tables have turned. Marcel Reed has become one of the most recognizable names in College Station, and for good reason. Being the face of a program of the magnitude of Texas A&M is no small task.
It’s a role that someone else once knew all too well. Back in 2012, Johnny Manziel was the face of Aggie football, and he had some encouraging words for A&M’s new signal-caller.
Johnny Manziel is High on Marcel Reed
During Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Manziel spoke about the Aggies and his conversation with Reed earlier in the week.
“We had a 20-, 30-minute phone call,” Manziel said. “Just giving him some tips, talking to him, and really just seeing how he’s feeling.”
Good to know Manziel has taken Reed under his wing. And not to compare these two, but their games share one obvious trait: their dual-threat ability.
Manziel might just be the greatest magician to ever come through college football. His ability to escape the pressure made him one of the greatest legends in the sport.
Not saying Reed is equally as evasive, but his running ability is truly what makes him such an intriguing player. Last season, while splitting starts with Conner Weigman, Reed rushed for 547 yards and seven touchdowns. His breakout moment came against LSU, when his legs changed the game’s outcome and led the Aggies to a 38–23 statement win.
“Listen, everybody can see from what he did when he came on against LSU last year that the guy has the ability to shake you out of your shoes and be an unbelievable threat running the football,” Manziel said.
With a full offseason to refine his passing and with the offense completely tailored around his strengths, Reed could easily be one of the most electric players in the SEC, to which Johnny Football would agree.
“He’s gonna have to step up in a bigger way, making passes down the field and making the whole thing work,” Manziel said. “But I think him having a full offseason getting the reps is really gonna help him this year.”
Reed’s campaign is just weeks away, as he looks to become the greatest Aggie quarterback to wear maroon since a guy named Johnny Manziel took College Station by storm thirteen years ago.