Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Made 'Tremendous Growth' In Key Area This Summer
Texas A&M's quarterback Marcel Reed has had quite the offseason, practicing different parts of his craft ahead of the 2025 college football season. During a press conference on Tuesday, Reed touched on his passing game and how he has been working to improve it this offseason.
"I know y'all have all also heard it just like I have, I'm not a passer," Reed said.
If you've seen Reed play, you can quickly see just how comfortable he is on his feet, as well as his speed. After playing in only three games his freshman year, Reed decided to redshirt for the upcoming season, to grant himself another year of eligibility.
In his three games he played in 2023, Reed completed 21 of 36 passes on 58.3 percent passing, with his longest pass at 40 yards. On his feet as a freshman, Reed picked up 45 yards on 13 carries.
"I feel like I've had tremendous growth in my passing this offseason," Reed said. "You know we've had some great receivers come in, and you know just having the O-line that we have, the running backs that we have, they've made it a lot easier for me to be able to sit back there and make these throws."
During the 2024 season, when Texas A&M was flipping back and forth between Reed and now Houston Cougar Conner Weigman, Reed gained a lot of confidence as well as approval from his coaches, teammates, and even the 12th Man after some gutsy performances.
While playing in 11 games this previous season, Reed certainly gained confidence in his passing game, yet not as much as some people would like to see. This year, it sounds like we will get both passing and rushing plays from the offense with Reed in control.
Marcel Mastering His Craft
In a couple of games this season, we were able to see Reed go deep for some risky passes and complete them, which was a great stepping stone to get to where he is now. When Reed lit up the college football world on Oct. 26 against LSU, we saw two passes for 70 yards, including a long 54-yard pass to Noah Thomas.
With Reed as quick as he is on his feet, his passing game is the other half of the equation, and it sounds like he has been working hard in the offseason to continue and improve his skills.
"I think I just feel a lot more confident back there, kind of finding ways to protect myself, knowing the offense a little bit better, and just being confident as a quarterback," Reed said.
Reed and the Aggies head to Kyle Field on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to kick off the 2025 college football season.