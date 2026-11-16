In just a blink of an eye, the 2026 season is already almost over for Texas A&M football. A campaign that seemed sure to complement its first trip to the College Football Playoff has been anything but, as the Aggies have spiraled from a top-10 preseason ranking all the way down to a 4-6 record. To make matters worse, all six losses have come in Southeastern Conference play.

Now set to face the Oklahoma Sooners, it will be the first matchup between the two schools in over a decade, dating back to 2013, when Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel exploded for more than 500 total yards of offense en route to claim the Cotton Bowl title. Thirteen years later, however, it couldn't be a more different situation.

The Maroon and White are searching for their second SEC win and a chance at bowl eligibility, needing to win their last two games. The Sooners, meanwhile, are coming off an upset win over Ole Miss and have benefited from switching offensive coordinators, unlike the Aggies. But there will be one shakeup for both squads, as the original 11 a.m. kickoff for Nov. 21's game will instead be at 2:45 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Getting Late Early

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Following one of the worst starts in modern A&M history, quarterback Marcel Reed's future as the starter has perhaps finally reached its breaking point. The Aggie faithful and critics alike have been calling for his benching since his struggles against LSU, and his performance has only gotten worse since that point.

With just two touchdowns and eight interceptions against SEC opponents, Reed and A&M have lost seemingly every league game the moment their adversary scores a touchdown. Such a problem has raised questions as to why head coach Mike Elko has not fired his offensive coordinator yet, when such a move has benefited other teams, Oklahoma included.

Since firing incumbent play-caller Ben Arbuckle, tight ends coach and former NFL great Jason Witten has helped the Sooners upset back-to-back ranked opponents, while the Aggies have yet to pull off such a feat. While there has yet to be a confirmed change in coordinator and/or quarterback, the Aggies will have their work cut out for them either way thanks to the stout defense they will face.

However, A&M's defense is a force to be reckoned with too. Thanks to Reed and the offense's inability to generate anything outside a lone touchdown drive, the defense was left on the field for 42 minutes but still surrendered just one touchdown. However, on four different occasions, 10 points are all a team needs to beat the one-dimensional Aggies.

Therefore, it truly is getting late early for Elko's unit, as these two final games are the difference between having something to build on in 2027 and losing everything established in the previous two short years.

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