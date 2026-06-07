Texas A&M is One Step Closer to Landing 5-Star WR Eric McFarland

The Texas A&M Aggies could shut down their entire 2027 recruiting process right now and still have the No. 1 class in the country, but that's hardly stopping the team from slowing down in pursuit of the best high school players in this cycle.

Texas A&M has put an emphasis on adding some of the best defensive talent in the country to the 2027 class, landing commitments from players like five-star defensive lineman Zyron Forstall and four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry.

Now, the Aggies could be on the verge of landing one of the best offensive players in the nation and someone who just so happens to be high school teammates with Forstall.

Texas A&M Officially a Finalist for 5-Star WR Eric McFarland III

Wide receiver Eric McFarland (#16) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M is one of three finalists for 2027 five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III, who will also be deciding between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs.

McFarland has set his announcement date for Sunday, June 28. He's already taken official visits to Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee, and will now have to sift through his options.

A product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL., McFarland is a five-star prospect and the No. 25 overall player in the 2027 class in 247Sports' rankings. He also received offers from programs like Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Michigan, BYU, Oregon, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn and many more.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Eric McFarland is down to Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s set to announce his college decision on June 28thhttps://t.co/3UJux12kBx pic.twitter.com/8YAVrOWNlx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

Over the past two seasons, he's posted 65 catches for 1,169 yards and 19 touchdowns along with completing an 80-yard touchdown pass.

For the fans that have been following McFarland's recruiting process closely, it doesn't come as a surprise that Texas A&M is one of three teams left in contention from him. Still, Aggie fans can certainly breathe a sigh of relief -- at least for now -- knowing that Texas A&M made his Top 3.

Teams like Ohio State and Tennessee were notable contenders and didn't make the cut, meaning nothing was a guarantee for the Aggies.

Texas A&M Already Has Two WRs in 2027 Class

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Aggies have already landed two wide receivers this cycle but McFarland could join a list of multiple five-star wideouts that have played for Texas A&M over the past few years and give the Aggies something they are lacking in this current class: a star receiver and future No. 1 option in the passing game.

Texas A&M has commitments from wide receivers Hakim Frampton and Jaden Upshaw, though Frampton is sometimes listed as an athlete and could eventually switch full-time from receiver to defensive back in college.

It will be interesting to see who else Texas A&M can land before the offseason ends and if McFarland ends up being among those names.

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