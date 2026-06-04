How Texas A&M Can Utilize New Commit Frederick Ards III

After a historic 2025 season, featuring Texas A&M’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, head coach Mike Elko and his staff have spent the offseason reloading their roster for an upcoming nine-game Southeastern Conference slate.

Aside from key transfer portal additions, the Aggies have prided themselves on their ability to recruit highly-touted young talent.

According to 247Sports and On3, A&M ranks No. 1 in recruiting rankings for the class of 2027 with 18 commitments, including five five-star prospects, 10 four-stars and three three-stars. But the Aggies’ newest edge addition, Frederick Ards III, joins Elko’s roster with the potential to make an impact from the moment he steps onto Kyle Field.

Aggies Add Four-Star Defensive End Frederick Ards III to Elite 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After an official recruiting visit on May 29, Ards announced his commitment to A&M, rejecting offers from programs such as South Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama and Duke.

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Ards joins Elko’s roster from Orlando, Florida, as the No. 16-ranked edge rusher in the 2027 class.

While Ards is known for his speed off the edge, the Orlando native posted a 41-foot, 6-inch shot put mark in 2026, highlighting the strength and explosiveness that make him a well-rounded defensive prospect.

Over the course of the 2025 season, Ards accounted for 73 tackles at Jones High School, featuring 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and a single forced fumble.

Ards’ versatility makes him an ideal fit in Elko’s defensive system. With another highly regarded prospect added to the roster, the Aggies continue to assemble a defensive front seven capable of competing with the SEC’s best offenses.

But with a loaded group of newcomers, where will Ards fit on Elko’s roster?

Combining Linebacker Instincts with Pass-Rush Production

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field on Nov. 30, 2024. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As a member of A&M’s 2027 recruiting class, Ards joins defensive prospects such as Zyron Forstall, Myels Smith, Elijah Patmon and Kaden McCarty.

In two seasons, the group will join Elko’s defense, cementing the Aggies as a preeminent power in the SEC. But in the meantime, A&M turned to the transfer portal, adding key players such as defensive end Anto Saka and linebacker Ray Coney.

The Aggies pride themselves on player development, with a program-high 10 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. While it's unclear whether Ards will see the field over the course of his freshman season, in due time, the Orlando native will emerge as a dangerous playmaker for the Maroon and White.

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