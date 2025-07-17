Latest Texas A&M Recruiting Intel: QB Prediction, Cooper Witten Update
Texas A&M has hosted a bunch of five-star players in the 2027 class, and no one is bigger than John Meredith. He publicly named A&M his leader during his most recent visit and has talked a lot about how close he is with defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson and the rest of the staff, and how they make him feel at home.
From everything I’ve heard lately, A&M is in the driver’s seat right now. But schools like Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Penn State aren’t going away anytime soon.
The five-star corner from Euless Trinity is expected to announce his commitment next summer, and until then, it’ll stay competitive.
Five-Star Target Jalen Brewster Continues to Impress
Next one I want to talk about is five-star defensive tackle Jalen Brewster. The Cedar Hill native is a super impressive kid — a bunch of people I’ve talked to can’t stop talking about how he looks physically. He already looks like he could play college ball right now, and that’s saying something for someone who’s only 16 or 17 years old.
A&M’s been on him for a while, and I expect Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer to stay locked in until the end. It’s still early, but this is definitely a recruitment to watch.
QB Prediction
Another kid I’ve placed a prediction in for is 2027 quarterback Jayce Johnson, who’s announcing his commitment on Aug. 3rd — and I really like where Texas A&M stands right now.
Johnson’s a big, physical quarterback who loves to sling the rock and isn’t afraid to take shots downfield. He’s got the frame, the arm, and the presence you want in a future SEC QB, and A&M has done a great job building a strong relationship early.
If the Aggies can land him, it would be a huge win and a great way to get a quarterback on the board in the 2027 class.
Cooper Witten
Last one for now — and it’s a big one: Jason Witten’s son, linebacker Cooper Witten. A&M is going after this kid hard, and they’ll do whatever it takes to land him. From what I’m hearing, A&M, Clemson, and Tennessee — where his dad played — are the top three right now.
Last time I saw Witten, I asked him about future visits, and he told me he’s planning to visit A&M two or three times this season. That says a lot about the relationship he’s got with Jay Bateman, who keeps proving he’s one of the best out there.