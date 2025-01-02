Noah Thomas' Departure Proof of Texas A&M's Continued 'Culture' Reset
Standing in a Sin City locker room wishing what had just unfolded would, in fact, stay in Las Vegas, Mike Elko faced the reality of his situation head-on.
Taking over the Texas A&M Aggies' football program was a daunting task. That he knew. In fact, his predecessor of less than a day was vetoed before even stepping foot in College Station and the one before him was paid tens of millions of dollars to leave the state.
That wasn't going to be him. But after one season at the helm, his Aggies stood sweaty and defeated with a record no better than ones of years past — those, too resulted in firings — and it seemed there was a reason why:
The Aggies weren't good enough.
"This is what I told our guys in the locker room," Elko admitted following Texas A&M's final blunder against the USC Trojans. "This is the reality of our situation."
According to the coach, the Aggies had learned to be accountable. To care for one another. They learned to practice hard, have a strong work ethic and how to be a team. That much did wonders for the off-field chemistry of the roster and the overall culture in Aggieland.
But what eluded them was the product they placed on the field. After starting 6-0 and perfect in SEC play, Texas A&M failed to win its final three conference matchups, meaning that — save for an expected tune-up victory over New Mexico State — its last meaningful win came in October.
And then the news arrived. Noah Thomas, the expected No. 1 option for next year's Aggies in Year 2 of the Elko era, was leaving after he, not four days prior, sat next to his coach fielding questions about the bowl loss in preparation for what was ahead.
"We really wanted this one," Thomas said. "We really wanted this to be the first win of next season."
Did the loss push him over the edge? After all, he'd given no indication of being disgruntled and the Aggies were expected to welcome several other receiving weapons via the transfer portal to make for one of the nation's strongest corps centered around the rising senior.
Yes, Elko has played this game before. Before arriving at Texas A&M, he led the Duke Blue Devils to 16 wins in two seasons — more than the combined total of their previous three years — and entered with similar expectations for the Maroon & White. But here he was.
Here the Aggies are, losing one of the bigger pieces of "next year's" team after he served as their player representative for the final media availability heading into the offseason.
It's quite possible that Thomas' departure is simply another cog in an extensively complicated machine that runs the landscape of college football. Perhaps he didn't like Maroon. Perhaps he has some major brand deals waiting for him at his next destination.
Or maybe he wasn't the star the Aggies needed under Elko.
There likely won't be any disdain for fans of the program, especially with Thomas in the top-10 for most receiving touchdowns in school history, but it will sting. Just like Elko's blunt delivery when he faced his roster after the final game of the season to tell them they weren't up to par.
"That's ultimately my responsibility," Elko said. "We are fundamentally not good enough."
With Thomas, the Aggies take a hit in that department. The junior was a reliable weapon for Marcel Reed, but doesn't seem to be interested in whatever comes next for the Aggies. Luckily, they have options.
With every passing year, the Aggies will lose their stars. They'll look different as they work the transfer portal to improve their roster and fill gaps left by departing players. Thomas is proof of that; a harsh reminder that no player is truly untouchable.
Texas A&M has a long way to go — further football-wise than culture-wise — but with Elko's first year behind him, the Aggies on the way in and the ones sticking around are set to be his new legacy. Now, they move forward with a goal of being better at football in mind.
And they rest easy knowing they have a new foundation for success. Thomas or not.
"We are now where we need to be from a culture standpoint," Elko said. "Now, we have to become a good football program. That's the next step."
