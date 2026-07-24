Marcel Reed Identifies Exactly Where He Wants to Improve in 2026

Marcel Reed isn't shying away from expectations entering the upcoming season. The Texas A&M quarterback has clear benchmarks in mind; seeing all the comments from college football fans, coaches, and the media, it seems obvious to him exactly what he needs to fix and progress before he steps on Kyle Field in September.

Speaking during SEC Media Days, Reed said his goals extend across every major offensive category.

"I want to go up in passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, definitely yards and completion percentage as well," Reed said.

However, as he evaluated his own game, Reed pointed to one area that outweighs every other objective.

"It's been talked about, and I know it; it's obvious."

Reed is not one to deflect accountability or turn a blind eye to the necessary criticism for adjustments. He knows exactly what he needs to do in order to bring an SEC and National Championship home to Aggieland.

Limiting Costly Mistakes

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) returns an interception against Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What seemed to be Reed's kryptonite in 2025 has resurfaced, and he knows exactly what his next steps are.

"I think, all that being said, I need to eliminate the turnovers for sure," Reed said. "So, just that: eliminate turnovers for myself and not make bad plays worse."

It's an assessment that reflects both confidence in his ceiling and accountability in his floor. Reed isn't ignoring the positives in his game or the production he has already shown. Instead, he's identifying the one area that he struggled with and can elevate both his individual performance and Texas A&M's offense as a whole.

Turnovers have often been the dividing line between explosive offensive air-raids and missed opportunities. Reed acknowledged that protecting the football has been a topic of discussion in his gameplay across the country, demonstrating he understands where improvement is needed. As if the Aggies needed any more proof, by not dismissing but embracing his biggest criticism, Reed has proved himself to be the bona fide team captain.

Those improvements he seeks to make are interconnected. Better decisions can lead to fewer turnovers. Fewer turnovers create more possessions. More possessions create more opportunities to produce touchdowns and yards.

As Texas A&M prepares for the new season, Reed's comments offer assurance that the offense is in good hands. The goals are extremely measurable: more touchdowns, more yards, and greater accuracy. For Reed, the priority remains simple: if he can protect the football and avoid turning difficult situations into disastrous ones, the rest of the goals may follow naturally.

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