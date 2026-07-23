Marcus Ratcliffe Gives Kyle Field Eye-Opening Comparison To Historical Landmark

Whether the Texas A&M Aggies are 10-0 or 0-10 in a season, there is no doubt that their home stadium of Kyle Field will be packed to the rafters with its 102,733-seat capacity, creating one of the most hostile environments in all of college football.

From the various "yells" that the students perform with the Yell Leaders, to the rowdy commotion of the crowd and the speakers on third down, it's understandable to see why Texas A&M has been historically successful in front of the home crowd.

But does the energy on Saturday in College Station equate to sporting events of the ancient times, such as in, say, Rome?

Marcus Ratcliffe surely thinks so.

When In Rome

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his time to talk at the SEC Media Days, the Texas A&M safety was asked to compare the 12th Man's energy on game days, and he did so using one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

"I think the best comparison of it is the Roman Colosseum, I think that is the only way to describe it," the senior out of Chula Vista, CA said. "Like, you're literally a gladiator going out in front of all of these people to put on a show. It's the craziest thing ever. I can't even hear the safety next to me who is 10 yards away; we have to hand signal everything."

Now, it has been nearly two entire milleneums since the last gladiator fights happened in The Colosseum, so it's not like Ratcliffe is speaking from first-hand experience in that aspect, but given what the acclaimed 2000 film starring Russell Crowe has shown, the comparison of the crowds is definitely understandable.

And to get to a point where opponents even accuse the team of pumping in fake noise into the stadium using speakers must mean that your fans are doing something right.

"You can just feel it. You can feel the intimidation of everyone staring down at you, the entire student section standing up, it's a great environment," Ratcliffe said.

Since Mike Elko's return to Aggieland, the Maroon and White have only lost two regular season games in front of the home crowd, the 2024 season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the season finale that same year against the Texas Longhorns.

With the prowess of the home crowd and the Colosseum-esque architechture of Kyle Field itself, there's really only one thing left to ask:

"Are you not entertained?"

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