Mario Craver Tabbed as Preseason All-American, 6 Aggies Named All-SEC

Last season, seven different Texas A&M Aggies were selected to an All-SEC team by either the AP or the coaches, including KC Concepcion, who was selected as both a returner and a wide receiver. However, only one of those players returned for the 2026 season: Mario Craver.

Heading into the upcoming season, several Aggies have been named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC teams, including Craver, who earned a Preseason All-American nod.

Mario Craver Named Preseason All-American

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver celebrates a catch against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Craver was one of the most electric playmakers in college football last season. He caught 59 passes for 917 yards and five total touchdowns, averaging 15.5 yards per reception. It was a huge jump from his freshman season with Mississippi State, when he had 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Heading into his junior season, Craver could be on his way to an All-American season. Phil Steele, who produces Phil Steele's College Football Preview, tabbed Craver on his Preseason All-American team as a second-team wide receiver.

Defensive end Cashius Howell and Concepcion earned unanimous and consensus All-American honors, respectively, last season. Concepcion became the first Texas A&M wide receiver in over a decade to be named a consensus All-American, though he earned the nod as an all-purpose/returner.

The last time Texas A&M had a wide receiver recognized as a consensus All-American was Mike Evans in 2013. Craver has a chance to follow in Evans’ footsteps, even if they are quite different as receivers.

Craver was fifth in the country in yards after the catch with 575 and sixth with 22 missed tackles forced; both marks led the SEC. Craver could contend for the SEC lead in receiving yardage after finishing sixth last season.

6 Aggies Named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC Teams

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. sets the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Craver was named to the All-SEC Third Team by the coaches last season, but he should finish higher than that if an All-American season is in store in 2026. Steele picked Craver as a Preseason All-SEC First Team receiver, and he was joined by five teammates on that list.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was selected to the All-SEC Fourth Team offense following his 11–2 season in 2025. He completed 62.1% of his passes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 493 yards and six scores.

The Aggies’ only returning starter on the offensive line, Mark Nabou Jr., was also named to a Preseason All-SEC team. He earned third-team honors.

Several notable offensive players were not included. Running back Rueben Owens II is set for a big season, as is wide receiver Isaiah Horton. Texas A&M also added several talented offensive linemen, including Alabama right tackle transfer Wilkin Formby.

Surprisingly, only one addition in the transfer portal was named to a Preseason All-SEC team: long-snapper Shea Freibaum. He transferred to Texas A&M after three seasons with Oklahoma State.

He is one of two special teams additions; Freibaum was named to the fourth team, and wide receiver Terry Bussey was a second-team kick returner, filling in for Concepcion.

Safety Dalton Brooks was the third Aggie named to the All-SEC Fourth Team after recording 62 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks and one interception in 2025. Players like safety Marcus Ratcliffe, defensive end Anto Saka and linebacker Ray Coney were not included.

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