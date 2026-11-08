Mark Matthews, Who Was '1000%' Committed to Texas A&M, Decommits From Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are already in the middle of what's been an embarrassing 2026 season that's seen the program fall well short of its supposed championship-level expectations.

Now, less than 24 hours after a crushing loss to South Carolina, the recruiting trail is adding insult to injury for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M five-star offensive tackle commit Mark Matthews, the No. 3-ranked recruit in program history, has decommitted from the Aggies and will reopen his recruitment.

Mark Matthews Said Two Months Ago He Was "1000% Locked In" With Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This news comes two months after Matthews appeared to make it clear that he wasn't going to field interest from other teams.

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"I'm 1000% locked in," Matthews told reporter Marcus Benjamin in September.

We've all been there. As a high schooler, you say one thing, but then do another. Matthews is simply doing what he feels is best for him, and that likely includes more money while playing for a team that actually lives up to championship expectations.

But Texas A&M fans will all be asking the same thing: Why make a promise you can't keep? From "1000% locked in" to decommitted in the span of two months, it makes one wonder why Matthews would make such a strong promise in the first place.

If anything, it would have made more sense to be honest about his interest in other teams instead of giving Texas A&M fans false hope that the Aggies would be adding one of the highest-rated players in program history.

This a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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