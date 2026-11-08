Mark Matthews, Who Was '1000%' Committed to Texas A&M, Decommits From Aggies
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The Texas A&M Aggies are already in the middle of what's been an embarrassing 2026 season that's seen the program fall well short of its supposed championship-level expectations.
Now, less than 24 hours after a crushing loss to South Carolina, the recruiting trail is adding insult to injury for Texas A&M.
Texas A&M five-star offensive tackle commit Mark Matthews, the No. 3-ranked recruit in program history, has decommitted from the Aggies and will reopen his recruitment.
Mark Matthews Said Two Months Ago He Was "1000% Locked In" With Texas A&M
This news comes two months after Matthews appeared to make it clear that he wasn't going to field interest from other teams.
"I'm 1000% locked in," Matthews told reporter Marcus Benjamin in September.
We've all been there. As a high schooler, you say one thing, but then do another. Matthews is simply doing what he feels is best for him, and that likely includes more money while playing for a team that actually lives up to championship expectations.
But Texas A&M fans will all be asking the same thing: Why make a promise you can't keep? From "1000% locked in" to decommitted in the span of two months, it makes one wonder why Matthews would make such a strong promise in the first place.
If anything, it would have made more sense to be honest about his interest in other teams instead of giving Texas A&M fans false hope that the Aggies would be adding one of the highest-rated players in program history.
This a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7