The Five Most Important Players On Texas A&M’s 2026-27 Roster

Texas A&M football has a way of developing plenty of prospects who are game-changing players, and head coach Mike Elko has been a key contributor to all of these rising stars.

Elko & Co. have multiple players who are on the right trajectory to be the most important players on this 2026-27 roster with Week 1 right around the corner, but who are those men that appear to be paramount for the Aggies to do well?

Given how this roster was contracted, there are three marquee players on offense and two on defense who appear to be the most vital to the Maroon and White, and these are the five.

Marcel Reed, Quarterback

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A good Marcel Reed equals a good A&M. The team knows exactly what he brings to this offense and how creative and special the man is at his job. It all comes down to how he brings out the best in the players around him. He is a leader. He is a captain. He is a winner.

Without having the Nashville native last season, the Aggies are likely not going on an 11-game winning streak and not hosting a playoff game at Kyle Field. It happened because of the Heisman-caliber quarterback who ran the offense and ran the show.

There has been no other quarterback in the SEC who can say they finished in the Top 3 in passing yards, rushing yards, total yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and QBR, according to Luke Evangelist. That carries a ton of value and is why Reed makes the cut.

Rueben Owens, Running Back

Next up on the list on the offense to make the argument is Rueben Owens. He lays the foundation for what the ground game looks like and how to establish it early on. The carries will likely start with him, and he will be asked to protect the football and keep the clock and chains moving.

He hasn’t had a ton of time to be the No. 1, but this is his time to shine and shut down all the critics about what the running game will look like after the exits of the former running backs. He not only carries the football but also protects Reed from incoming pressure and contributes to the passing game.

He’ll be a part of the reason defenses are hesitant to line up in certain formations and will be hard to get a hold of with his acceleration. He has some of the best vision and footwork on the team along with his notable patience. Owens will take the pressure off a deep wide receiver room to produce big numbers as well, so long as he can find the open hole and pass protect; he is extremely important.

Mark Nabou Jr, Center

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of pass protection, Mark Nabou Jr. is the only returning offensive lineman coming back from last year’s team and will have to be the voice in the room to bring together the O-line and get them all on the same page.

Without his clean exchanges with Reed, it could result in an ugly turnover battle that it is trying to erase. Nabou has a ton of weight on his shoulders to deliver under pressure and hold the fort down after the exit of four NFL stars who were a part of the group a year ago. He will also be the anchor, the main communicator, and the one who stabilizes a young but talented unit. Without his presence, there are a lot more unknowns about what the rest of the offense can do, so he was much needed going into this year’s campaign.

Marcus Ratcliffe, Safety

Turning the eyes to the defense, one of the captains who has been with the Aggies for the last two seasons is Ratcliffe, who has grown tremendously since coming to Aggieland for the 2023 season.

He went from 48 total tackles in his first season with A&M to recording 66 in the 2024 season. He also registered more solo tackles, going from 28 to 33, and logged more assists the following year, going from 20 to 33. His ability to defend passes also took a major step forward, going from none to three.

Without his outstanding ability to read offenses, lock in on his man, and thrive in coverage, the Aggies look completely different on defense and might have to simplify the approach. He has those instincts a safety needs and makes those open-field tackles. A big point of emphasis he will be a voice in implementing is more turnovers, as he has four interceptions in his career and that is exactly what this group needs, which is why he is crucial.

DJ Hicks, Defensive Tackle

Another veteran playmaker on the defense is DJ Hicks. He is going into his last year with the Maroon and White and is extremely impactful on the field. There is a good chance he could be taken off the board very early on, given all the skills he brings to a defense.

Given what he has done with the Aggies, not many offensive lines are going to have an easy outing against him, given his strength and noticeable interior movement. The Katy, Texas native imposes himself and locates the football in a hurry. He is disruptive, a vocal leader, and an explosive defensive tackle who is a tackling machine, which is very much needed for the run defense. He can easily get to the quarterback, has great leverage, and uses his high motor to his advantage, which is a great asset for a program.

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