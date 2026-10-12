The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Missouri

There's no way to sugarcoat Texas A&M football's most recent loss of the 2026 season, as just about everything imaginable went wrong for quarterback Marcel Reed and the Aggies' offense in Saturday's 27-6 defeat in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers,

A lack of rhythm, overthrows, dropped balls- name it, and it happened as head coach Mike Elko's unit faced Missouri in its third Southeastern Conference loss of the year.

There was little to hang their hats on besides an admirable defensive performance, given the circumstances, but football is not normally a game of moral victories. The Aggies lost their three-game win streak over Mizzou and doubt has spiraled into an unquestioned desire for Reed's removal from the QB1 by most fans and critics alike.

Well, the game has to be dissected somehow, and with a little bit of time for folks to gather their bearings, let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of the Maroon and White's most recent loss. Strap in; it could be a doozy for those unfamiliar with the recent offensive struggles.

The Good: The Citadel is Up Next

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When just about the only positive is looking forward to next week, there's obviously a huge problem.

The Aggies had less than 100 total yards heading into the fourth quarter and had just three in the third quarter. That pretty much tells the tale of the whole afternoon for the offense, which heads back home to Kyle Field with every question imaginable at the quarterback position.

The upcoming game against the Citadel will answer some questions as to who QB1 should be going forward, and it seems to be the only way of preparing backups Brady Hart and Helaman Casuga for the rest of the SEC journey ahead (if Reed is replaced, of course). The A&M faithful, players themselves and the coaching staff would surely agree that the good is simply putting the game behind them.

The Bad: A Wasted Effort on Defense

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, the Aggies played well on defense, keeping themselves in the fight with a score of 10-3 at halftime. Unfortunately for the Maroon and White defenders, a touchdown game was just the same as a five-score deficit given the situation on offense. Consistent three-and-outs for the offense kept the defense on the field for longer and longer, leading to a wear-and-tear running game approach by the Tigers.

Similar to its effort against LSU, A&M did what it could to give the offense a fighting chance to go ahead of its opponent, but in both scenarios, a pair of kicker David Olano field goals was all the offense could muster. The momentum game stayed squarely in Missouri's favor, and the bad kept getting worse for the visting squad.

The Ugly: Reed's Regression

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the difficulty of the Aggies' 2026 schedule, it was expected that there would be growing pains adjusting into Elko's third year with the program. However, it was probably on nobody's radar that Reed would struggle so tremendously after leading A&M to the College Football Playoff last year.

Whether it was dirting a ball to an open receiver or scrambling himself into a sack, there has yet to be a jump in Reed's ability as a passer and it would appear that the frustration has been building into more inefficiency. At one point in the second half, the Aggies had just one pass in the Tigers' territory and it was an interception thrown.

There were already surrounding Reed at the beginning of the season, but with the way he has looked in the recent past and in this most recent game, his play has almost certainly buried him far away from starting for the Aggies again.

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