With just two games to go in the 2026 season, Texas A&M football has reached a daunting crossroads. Winning out means bowl eligibility and a faint hope for next year, while losing even one game could land the Aggies in a nightmare unheard of after their College Football Playoff campaign in 2025. But head coach Mike Elko already knows the stakes, so where does A&M pivot from here?

Well, when stuck with a dismal 4-6 record and six Southeastern Conference losses, it's easy to lose sight of winning the next two games and instead focus on evaluating the talent on the roster. After all, the Aggies have plenty of potential stars awaiting their chance for glory, namely true freshman Helaman Casuga. As a former blue-chip prospect brought in to be the quarterback of the future for the Aggies, there's hope he could turn the narrative around for his team and make a name for himself early in his career.

On the flip side, throwing inexperienced youngsters in for talent scouting could mean the demise of whatever identity the Aggies still have left, which has kept their defense improving each week. Elko believes that winning is paramount to the success of a program, and reaching six victories is still possible, so what is the best choice going forward? Either way, the foundation of the 2027 season is already hanging in the balance.

A Hazy Future

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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As it stands now, it is unclear what the direction of the Aggies' program will be following this season, especially with a losing record. There's hope for a turnaround next year with the transfer portal and one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, but maintaining it comes down to keeping A&M trending in the right direction. How to do that? Simple: win games.

Perhaps oversimplified, the Aggies will face two former Big 12 rivals, Oklahoma and Texas, to close out their season, and both schools have something they have not, and that is an offense. However poor the Sooners' offense has been this season, it pales in comparison to what A&M has dealt with in 2026, as its own defense has the same number of touchdowns as quarterback Marcel Reed has passing touchdowns in SEC play this year.

So perhaps throwing their young players into the mix wouldn't be as poor a choice, as it is almost statistically impossible that a new quarterback could be worse than the Maroon and White's current situation. Such a move would almost guarantee Reed's departure this offseason, but getting an idea of whether the Aggies' 2027 quarterback is currently on the roster would mean a lot.

But making changes in other areas would be unwise with a 6-6 record being the goal, namely on the defense. Despite a rocky start to the year, defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill's unit has settled in during SEC play, but the offense has been so stagnant that once it gives up 10 points, half the time the games are over. Underclassmen stars like Landon Rink and Chance Collins are integral pieces to build the future around, though giving them more reps wouldn't be such a bad choice, with their level of play increasing.

Making rash choices to scrap the game plan that has lasted 10 games, however bad, is still a dangerous endeavor. SEC games are not just tune-ups to take a look at who can be of use in the future; they're a matter of winning recruiting battles and having something that gets more buy-in for the program. A 6-6 finish is still on the table for the Aggies, and if they are wise in their adjustments, it could make for a rebounding 2027.

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