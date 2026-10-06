Mike Elko Finds Joy in Texas A&M's Win Over Arkansas

Texas A&M needed its win over Arkansas.

After back-to-back losses to Kentucky and LSU, the Aggies had reached the point where another disappointing performance would’ve made it increasingly difficult to separate a bad stretch from something much larger and more disappointing.

A victory against Arkansas was never going to answer every burning question surrounding this team, but Texas A&M desperately needed to give itself a reason to feel better about itself and where things were headed.

“It was good to bounce back,” head coach Mike Elko said after the game. “It was good to get back in the win column and push things back in a positive direction.”

Despite all those positives, Elko still had some pushback on whether the win meant that everything was back to normal in College Station.

Elko Wants Joy Not Relief

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field during a time-out during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers xat Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if finally getting back into the win column created any sort of relief after the disappointment of the previous two defeats, Elko rebutted the premise entirely.

“No,” he said. “The day I feel relief for winning is the day I quit. And so, you’re going to come in here for a press conference and I won’t be standing here. We have joy when we win. That’s the word that we use when we win football games.”

It’s an interesting distinction after the way the last two weeks unfolded. Texas A&M didn’t need to spend Week 5 playing scared of what another loss might mean. Elko wanted his team to respond to the adversity, and it did with flying colors. The Aggies finally looked like a group playing with the physicality and control that had been missing against Kentucky and LSU and, frankly, for some parts of the win over Arizona State.

Elko wasn’t pretending one win over Arkansas erased the past. But after two weeks of constant negativity, some good vibes were welcome in College Station.

“Yeah, positivity,” Elko said when asked what he hoped the Aggies could take from the win. “I think in this day and age, you need positivity. You need joy. You ned to be able to go out and play this game and enjoy playing this game.”

Perhaps that’s the simplest way to understand the result of Saturday’s game at Kyle Field. Texas A&M looked alive again. It appeared to love playing football. After two weeks in which frustration had started to overwhelm just about every conversation surrounding the program, the Aggies finally had a Saturday that didn’t require much explanation or excuse-making.

There are still questions to answer, and a 34-7 win over Arkansas isn’t going to erase what happened against Kentucky and LSU. Those questions will return soon enough as Texas A&M moves deeper into its SEC schedule.

For Elko and the more than 100,000 people in the stands, though, Saturday offered a chance to enjoy winning again.

Importantly, it wasn’t relief.

It was joy.

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