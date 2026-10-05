What We Learned About Texas A&M’s Offense After Its Win Over Arkansas

Texas A&M didn’t suddenly answer every question surrounding its offense Saturday night at Kyle Field, but the Aggies finally gave themselves something to feel good about.

After back-to-back losses to Kentucky and LSU, Mike Elko spent the week demanding a response from a team that had looked increasingly uncomfortable on offense. Against Arkansas, Texas A&M finally gave him one, controlling the game and cruising to a 34-7 victory in College Station.

There’s an obvious caveat here. Arkansas is a bad football team by almost every applicable measure, and beating the Razorbacks comfortably doesn’t mean everything that went wrong against the Wildcats and Tigers has suddenly disappeared into thin air. Still, a dominant performance against an SEC opponent and a fierce rival is a dominant performance, and there’s only so much value in trying to explain it away.

The Ground Game Gave Texas A&M Something to Build Around

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies rushed for 231 yards on 49 carries, with KJ Edwards, Marcel Reed and Rueben Owens II all contributing. Edwards and Reed each finished with 66 rushing yards, with the former finding pay dirt twice.

Elko said afterward that the emphasis on the run wasn’t accidental.

“We had it in our mind that we felt like we'd be able to run the ball,” Elko said. “I think hidden in the last two weeks I think has been some improvement in our O-line cohesion and our ability to run the football.”

That improvement finally showed up in a meaningful way. Texas A&M ran the ball on 49 of its 68 offensive plays and possessed it for 38:08, allowing the Aggies to control the pace instead of constantly asking Reed to rescue possessions after something had already gone wrong.

Reed benefited from it, too. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards without turning the ball over, and the offense never needed him to become Superman to keep moving. That’s the recipe for success for the Aggies moving forward.

How Much of This Travels?

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas allowed Texas A&M to play the game exactly the way it wanted. The Aggies were able to establish the run, stay ahead of the chains and let the passing game work off everything happening on the ground. Easy wins usually follow in game states like that. But there are stiffer opponents coming down the pipe very shortly, and those contests aren’t guaranteed to be nearly as accommodating.

Elko acknowledged that afterward, saying the Aggies will have to continue developing the offensive line if they want the ground game to become something they can consistently lean on.

Still, Texas A&M needed evidence that this version of the offense existed. And while there might be harder tests coming, sometimes a response is a response, and Texas A&M finally provided one.