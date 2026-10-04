The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Texas A&M's Win Over Arkansas

Texas A&M needed a response after back-to-back losses to Kentucky and LSU, and the Aggies got one Saturday night in a 34-7 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field.

It was not a perfect performance, but it was really close, and it was about as comfortable as Texas A&M could’ve hoped for after the way the previous two weeks unfolded.

There was considerably more good than bad, which makes this particular edition a little more difficult than usual. Still, here is the good, the bad and the ugly from Texas A&M’s win over Arkansas.

The Good: Texas A&M’s Balanced Offensive Attack

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most encouraging part of Saturday night was how little Texas A&M had to rely on any one player to move the football.

The Aggies rushed for 231 yards, with KJ Edwards, Marcel Reed and Rueben Owens all helping carry the load. Reed was effective through the air as well, completing 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards, even if the final passing numbers were never going to jump off the page.

They didn’t need to.

Against Arkansas, the Aggies were able to stay ahead of the chains and keep the entire offense involved. Edwards, Reed and Owens all had opportunities on the ground, while the passing game did enough to prevent the Razorbacks from completely selling out against the run. Nothing about the approach was particularly complicated, which was part of the appeal after Texas A&M had made offense look unnecessarily difficult over the previous two games.

The Bad: Mario Craver’s Quiet Night

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding something truly bad from a 27-point win requires lowering the standards of the category considerably.

Mario Craver caught just one pass for 10 yards, which stands out considering how important he can be to the Texas A&M passing game.

On most nights, that kind of production from one of the Aggies’ primary receiving threats would be worth examining much more closely.

The Ugly: Arkansas

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tone was set almost immediately when KJ Jackson threw an interception on the Razorbacks’ opening drive, and the game never really recovered from there for Arkansas.

The result also continued what has become a miserable stretch in this series for Arkansas. Texas A&M has now won 14 of the last 15 meetings, with the location doing very little to change the outcome. College Station, Fayetteville, Arlington — it has not mattered much.

For nearly a decade and a half, the Aggies have simply had the better of the Razorbacks, and Saturday night was another particularly ugly example.

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