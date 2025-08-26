Mike Elko Gives Sneak Peak On Texas A&M's Running Back Plan
Familiar faces return for the 2025 season that many Texas A&M fans recognize, including Le'Veon Moss, Reuben Owens, Amari Daniels, and EJ Smith, all of whom played a pivotal role in the success of Year 1 under Mike Elko.
With time to regenerate and plan with a fully healthy backfield, questions remain about how A&M’s coaching staff plans to utilize each player and how many reps and touches each player might get in both their season opener vs. UTSA and going forward.
In Monday’s press conference, Elko discussed Moss’s health and the coaches' plans for distributing carries, as well as how it might be managed over time.
"I think we'll have a plan on how we want the carries to go, who we want to get touches," Elko said.
With each running back having its own unique skill set, it remains to be seen how each drive and down might go in an early-season contest. College football fanatics got a closer glimpse of what might be up Elko’s sleeve.
What to assume about Mike Elko’s plan?
Right off the bat, there was no hesitation or indication that one player would be getting more or fewer snaps, signaling that there are definitely numerous opportunities for each player to shine.
“It’s important that we get everybody ready,” Elko said. “It’s important that everybody understands it is a long season, and it’s important that everybody understands that there is going to come a time where we are going to need each and every one of them to shoulder a load and a burden to help us win a game to keep this thing moving forward.”
While Elko is sure that each running back will need to contribute to win games, it goes without saying that there is still uncertainty about whether he will favor handing the ball off to a playmaker he trusts most. One of Elko’s go-to guys statistically last season was Moss, who led the team with 765 rushing yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 44-20 loss to South Carolina.
In that road game, he stepped on the field with limited action, recording two carries for eight yards that ended his best season as an Aggie. Fortunately for Moss, he remains with Marcel Reed, a returning second-year quarterback who has experience handing off the ball.
Le'Veon Moss is Ready
Weeks leading up to a highly anticipated opener at Kyle Field, Moss has been on the practice field, ready to show that he can provide a spark to a newly schemed offense. The 12th Man received significant news leading up to Saturday’s game.
“Le’Veon’s ready to go,” Elko said. “He’s had a really strong two weeks, and we’re excited to get him back out there and see him perform.”
The primetime battle vs. the Roadrunners is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.