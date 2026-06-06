The Secret to Texas A&M Landing the No. 1-Ranked Recruiting Class

When it comes to recruiting, every program around the country is different. Some schools are fighting for regional talent, keeping the prospects near their home for their college career, while some programs are going after the top recruits in the country, no matter their location.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, being in the recruiting hotbed of Texas, the program has a significant advantage in the talent around them, while also having the support and pedigree to attract talent from all over as well.

Head coach Mike Elko has used that to his advantage, building the No. 1 class in the country. While there is plenty of talent in the state, the secret to the Aggies success thus far has been the ability to land players from all over.

How Spread Out is the Aggies' Recruiting Class?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the grand scheme of things, the Aggies recruiting class isn't heavy on out-of-state prospects. In fact, of all the states the prospects come from, Texas is the most represented, with 7 of the 19 recruits coming in-state for the Aggies. Georgia is the next closest with four, and Florida is right behind with three.

Perhaps more importantly, though, is that of the top 12 highest-ranked recruits in the class, only two are from the Lone Star State, and all of them are among the top 170 prospects in the class. All four recruits from Georgia are represented in that group, and two of the three prospects from Florida are as well.

Why That Matters

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Now, it might not seem like it matters, talent is talent, no matter the location, after all. What does matter, though, is the state that these recruits are coming from. Florida and Georgia are both recruiting hotbeds in their own right, and they both have conference foes that the Aggies have grown accustomed to.

What matters in this conversation is that the elite talent in the class will be difference-makers for the Aggies in the future. A byproduct of that, and one that will only continue to benefit Elko and his program, is that those same talented players who will be a part of their future won't be used against them either.

For the Aggies, landing some of the top talent around the country has become second nature to them, but the ability to go outside of Texas and poach prospects from all over gives them a stronger locker room and a better future as they look to show they are here to be competitive in the SEC for the long run.

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