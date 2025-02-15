Texas A&M Aggies to Take Serious Step Back in Year 2 Under Mike Elko?
After a rather positive start to the Mike Elko era in College Station, there is optimism that he can help take the Texas A&M Aggies to the next step in Year 2.
Yet, even after bringing in the nation's No. 9 ranked recruiting class, in addition to loading up via the transfer portal. The optimism that the Aggies will take another step forward after going 8-5 in the first year Elko isn't widely shared by all.
During his recent season predictions for the SEC, 247Sports's Brad Crawford revealed his projections that Texas A&M will finish 6-6 in 2025.
"A ton of pressure rests on the shoulders of quarterback Marcel Reed given what the Aggies surrounded him with offensively through the transfer portal and recruiting," Crawford writes. "He lost four of five starts down the stretch last season after taking over as the starting quarterback, including three in which his defense failed to hold up their end of the bargain.
"Texas A&M was one win away from getting to the SEC Championship under first-year coach Mike Elko, but in 2025, the Aggies will hit a few roadblocks."
The reasons for believing the Aggies could struggle in 2025 aren't hard to find. After lacking consistent explosive production at the receiver, it is hard to tell whether they did enough via the portal to fix that problem.
On paper, the additions of Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, Jonah Wilson, and Micah Hudson (depending on his status) make it appear the Aggies are improved at receiver. However, there is the loss of Noah Thomas, A&M's leading receiver last season, who transferred to Georgia this offseason despite coming off a career year.
Then there are those questions about Reed. While yes, he did show immense promise at times during his tenure as the starting quarterback. There were times when he struggled as Crawford notes.
Yet, projecting the Aggies to regress back to 6-6 might seem too steep. Losing to Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Missouri, and Texas, would be a major disappointment. Most of those could be viewed as either marquee matchups.
However, it is still very early as spring practice hasn't even kicked off in College Station. Not to mention there is still a spring portal window that could see Texas A&M make further additions.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star EDGE for Official Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit with Nation's No. 3 Defensive Line Prospect
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement