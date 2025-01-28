Expert Gives Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko 'Rock-Solid' Year 1 Grade
Despite a shaky ending to his first season in College Station as the Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko earned more than a satisfactory grade for his efforts in year one. That is the opinion of former Alabama quarterback and now-turned-ESPN analyst Greg McElroy.
After the Aggies finished the season 8-5 in the first year under Elko, McElroy gave the Texas A&M coach a "rock-solid B" grade on a recent edition of 'Always College Football.'
“Their year-one grade at Texas A&M? I’m going to give it a rock-solid B,” McElroy said. “You’re probably thinking that’s too generous. No, I think it’s about right because there were a lot of things to like. There was no drop off…There was not a major drop off and there were some really positive moments throughout the year.”
"Rock-solid" is the same description the former Crimson Tide quarterback used when talking about the hire of Elko last season. McElroy credits Elko for providing stability and structure to a program that had seemingly lacked it at times under Jimbo Fisher.
McElroy does acknowledge that the grade is for the most part based on the start to life in College Station that Elko had last season. After losing the season-opener to Notre Dame, the Aggies won seven straight games. Which included wins over then-ranked opponents like Missouri and LSU.
But it was the ending to that seven-game winning streak where things started to go downhill. After the 44-20 loss to South Carolina, the Aggies would win just one more game to close out the regular season. They'd finish 1-4 in their final five games which includes the disappointing loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.
“I did not like the finish but I do think the start warrants a B grade for Mike Elko in his first year.”
And while Elko also discussed the struggles Texas A&M had on offense. With quarterback and receiver play being issues. He added that he doesn't see those as "long-term" problems.
All in all, it is a rather positive start to the Elko era. And now as he heads into his second season, the vision will begin to start taking more shape as he continues to build the roster to his liking.
