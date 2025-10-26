Mike Elko Proud Of Texas A&M's Physically Dominant Historic Win
Once the second half of the Texas A&M Aggies’ game against the LSU Tigers, it was all Aggies.
The Fightin’ Farmers won arguably the biggest game of their 2025 season with a 49-25 trouncing over the Tigers.
The Aggies are smoking hot and have advanced to an impressive 8-0 record, something the team has not seen since the 1992 season under legendary coach RC Slocum, where the team posted a perfect 12-0 mark and peaked at No. 6 on the AP Poll.
On Saturday, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies also did something that the 1994 squad was the last to do, and that was to beat the No. 20 LSU Tigers in Death Valley. The 2025 Texas A&M football team was the first team in over 30 years to beat the Bayou Bengals in their own Tiger Stadium.
Texas A&M’s Historic Season
Ahead of Texas A&M’s road trip to face LSU, the team was well aware of how hostile the environment would be and the weight of the upcoming game.
“Obviously, a big opportunity, a big stage, a chance to go down to Baton Rouge for what will be a very big game and a hostile environment,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said on Monday. ”Another opportunity for this program to take a step forward. We're looking forward to the challenge and are excited.”
Since joining the Aggies as a defensive coordinator in the late 2010s, Elko has seen lots of Texas A&M teams try and fail to beat the Tigers in Death Valley, but he was confident in this 2025 team from the start.
"I think when we went down there in '21, it was obviously a much more competitive game from a physical standpoint," Elko said. "That's the gap that we've tried to close as a program. Obviously, the series has been very balanced since I've been here in 2018. Someone's gonna crack through at some point on the road, and Saturday's an opportunity for us to be the team that does it."
The Aggies put together one of the most complete games of football in recent memory, and severely outscored the Tigers in the second half.
"Last two years in the second half against LSU, we outscored them 60-6,” Elko said after Saturday night’s impressive win. “Says a lot about coach (Tommy) Moffitt…. It's the first time for really extended periods of time that we played really, really well. For three of the four quarters tonight, we functioned at a high level."
The Aggies carry their momentum into their bye week before heading up to the “Show Me” state to take on the Missouri Tigers.