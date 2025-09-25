Mike Elko Updates Bryce Anderson's Status After Scary Injury
Texas A&M’s victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one that Aggies fans will not forget for a long time.
The Aggies marched into South Bend and stole a 41-40 victory over a top-10-ranked Notre Dame team. The A&M offense was clicking on all cylinders and ran almost exclusively through wide receiver Mario Craver, who eclipsed the 200-yard marker on the night. While the victory sure was sweet, it came with a major price.
During the game, star safety Bryce Anderson collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and another Aggie, resulting in Anderson being carted off the field in a neck brace and hospitalized. In his weekly Aggie Football Hour appearance, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko gave an update regarding Anderson’s health and availability.
Bryce Anderson’s Injury and Future
"Bryce Anderson has a head injury,” Elko said. ”It's something he's going to have to recover from, but we're so blessed that it's nothing major. He's going to play football again for us this year. Thank you to everybody for the prayers and well wishes."
Anderson having an opportunity to play football again for the Aggies is absolutely massive, and not for the team. After the scary collision, it seemed like Anderson’s career was in jeopardy.
The senior safety received an outpouring of love from his teammates as the medical staff was tending to him. Anderson has been a mainstay on the Aggies’ defense since arriving in College Station. Over his four seasons with Texas A&M, Anderson has amassed 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.
“Obviously with an injury like that, I’m praying for Bryce and that he makes a full recovery,” Raridon said after practice last week. “That’s super scary. It can happen to anyone.”
In the days after the game, Texas A&M released a statement updating fans on Anderson’s health.
"We're still praying for Bryce," Elko said immediately after the game. "At this point, all signs are positive. I don't think we've given every diagnostic test. But so far, the tests that we've run through have come back positive. We'll continue to pray that that comes to a positive resolution."
As of Thursday, there has been no timetable for Anderson’s return. Linebacker Scooby Williams, who has an undisclosed injury , has been listed as questionable for Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the Auburn Tigers.