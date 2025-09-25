Texas A&M Linebacker Questionable Heading Into SEC Play
As the Aggies open up Southeastern Conference play against Auburn this weekend, linebacker Scooby Williams is listed as questionable, Pete Nakos reported on X. After suffering an injury against Notre Dame, Williams' status for the Aggies' SEC opener is undetermined.
The senior linebacker from Birmingham, Alabama, was incredible for the Aggies last season as he played in 11 games and made 10 starts. He ended his junior campaign with 43 total tackles, which ranked fourth on the team, and 7.5 tackles for loss.
Prior to his time at Texas A&M, Williams spent three seasons at Florida, as he ended his Gator career with 70 tackles through 25 games. After the Aggies recruited him out of the transfer portal, he quickly has made an impact on Mike Elko and his football team.
When Could Williams Be Back?
With Williams going down in the Notre Dame game, the Aggies went on to have a bye week, which gave him a whole extra week to focus on getting healthy. Although the Aggies went on to secure a 41-40 victory over the Fighting Irish, a couple of players paid the price.
Prior to his injury, Williams was an important factor in Texas A&M's defense as he recorded three tackles against Notre Dame, including two solo takedowns. He also came up with an interception from Notre Dame's quarterback CJ Carr, giving the Aggies the ball back during the final minutes of the second quarter, which led to an A&M touchdown.
After his heroic interception, Williams immediately went down and did not return for the rest of the game. The interception, which led to tagging on seven more points for the Aggies, came at the cost of sidelining Williams for the remainder of the game.
The star linebacker is listed as 'questionable' heading into the Aggies' conference opener against Auburn, as he has had two weeks to recover from what seemed to be an ankle injury. The senior is a key piece to the Aggies' defense, and his presence on the field can definitely be missed.
Last season in the game against Auburn, Williams was extremely important as he recorded seven tackles, tying his season-best. Williams also had an important pass breakup and 1.5 tackles for loss, pushing the Tigers back a total of six yards.
With the Aggies starting a three-week homestand with the Tigers, Bulldogs and Gators, the Aggies hope that Williams can fully recover and play out the rest of what seems to be his last year of college football.