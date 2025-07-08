Mike Elko's Character Model In College Football 26 Sparks Comedic Reactions
Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko has been quite the character since being hired following the 2023 season after Jimbo Fisher's firing.
His calm, cool demeanor in press conferences is balanced out by him getting his money's worth on questionable calls during games, such as the targeting call in the game against the Texas Longhorns that was eventually overturned and sent Elko into an absolute frenzy.
But his prominence in the college football world, especially with a program like Texas A&M, you would think that EA Sports would do a little better when making his character model in the new College Football 26 video game.
Mike Elko's Model Was Compared to a Couple of Famous Celebrities
EA Sports' new feature in the 2026 edition of their college football video game featured realistic look-alikes for the coaches in the game, and the trailer featured sneak peeks of the feature using coaches such as Ohio State's Ryan Day, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, and Georgia's Kirby Smart, all with incredible detail on their respective characters.
However, when the full game was released during the early access period Monday afternoon, fans got a first look at Mike Elko's model, and let's just say it was less than ideal to the coach's real-life appearance.
Robert Behrens of Good Bull Hunting posted a side-by-side of Elko's character model in a post on X, right next to Will Ferrell serving his role as Brennan Huff in the 2008 comedy Step Brothers, a hilariously accurate representation of how inaccurate Elko's model is in the game.
Elko's character was also likened to Roy Anderson, a character from the popular sitcom The Office, portrayed by David Denman.
Though Elko's digital form could use some improvement, adjustments have already been made in real life by the Aggie head coach, picking up a pair of speedy wide receivers in NC State's Kevin Concepcion and Mississippi State's Mario Craver to boost the wideout corps for A&M.
Elko and the Aggies will look to improve on their 8-4 regular season record from the 2024 season after a hopeful seven-game winning streak eventually gave way to an equally heartbreaking fall off that saw them come up short in their final three conference games.
That will be no easy task, as they will have to pay visits to Notre Dame's home stadium, as well as Death Valley in Baton Rouge against LSU, and DKR in Austin when they combat Texas, three of the most intimidating environments in the college football world.
But intimidating environments are what the Aggies do best, so this should be no new business to the team.