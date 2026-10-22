Multiple Texas A&M Starters Dealing With Injury Before Alabama Game

Texas A&M released its initial injury report Wednesday night ahead of its pivotal Week 8 tilt against the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. There aren’t a ton of names on the report — just as in previous weeks — though the playing status of some important players remains in limbo ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

Wide receivers Terry Bussey and Kelshaun Johnson were listed as out, as was offensive lineman Blake Ivy.

The most notable name on the report was Mario Craver, who was once again listed as questionable. Joining him with that designation were defensive tackle DJ Hicks, defensive end Anto Saka, linebacker Daymion Sanford and offensive lineman Trovon Baugh.

Injuries Continue to Pile Up for Texas A&M

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bussey’s season is done after he sustained an injury on the opening play of Texas A&M’s early-season defeat to Kentucky at Kyle Field. Ivy is also out for the year after suffering an injury during practice earlier this month.

Craver has been dealing with multiple injuries over the last several weeks, including an ankle issue, but he managed to play against Arkansas and Missouri despite being listed on the injury report. He missed Saturday’s victory over The Citadel, however, and his availability remains uncertain as the Aggies prepare for one of their most important games of the season.

Texas A&M has four starters — WR Mario Craver, DT DJ Hicks, LB Daymion Sanford and LG Trovon Baugh — and another key player, DE Anto Saka, listed as questionable on its first SEC availability report for Alabama.



The good news: Starting WR Ashton Bethel-Roman isn’t on the report. pic.twitter.com/pm1mTGG5z9 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) October 22, 2026

Perhaps the more alarming part of the injury report was just how banged up Texas A&M currently is on the defensive side of the ball. Hicks, Saka and Sanford all missed Saturday’s game against The Citadel, while Baugh was also sidelined.

Following the victory, head coach Mike Elko explained that resting several players, including Hicks, Sanford, Craver and Baugh, had been particularly valuable because they were dealing with significant injuries.

Sanford has also been working his way back from a leg injury that required surgery following the Aggies’ spring game.

The Aggies desperately need as much depth on defense as possible against Alabama’s offense, which has the potential to be explosive. Getting some of those contributors back would certainly improve Texas A&M’s chances of slowing down the Crimson Tide.

Aggies Look to Shift Momentum in Tuscaloosa

A win over the Crimson Tide would represent a stark shift in momentum in College Station. It would largely come out of nowhere, providing the Aggies with some confidence — something they do not possess in spades at the moment — as they move forward in the 2026 campaign.

Alabama’s season is on the brink, as back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee have put the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes on death’s door. While it’s expected that Alabama will come away with a victory over the hampered Aggies, there always remains a possibility that Texas A&M will be able to pull off the upset, sending the home team into a spiral that could rival the greatest freefalls in the history of college football. That would obviously be great news for the Aggies.

Texas A&M’s bout with Alabama kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.