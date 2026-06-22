Myles Garrett Headlines 2026 Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame Class

The Texas A&M Aggies have had some legends come through their athletic department. From basketball stars such as Acie Law and Alex Caruso, all the way to football coaches like R.C. Slocum and Paul "Bear" Bryant.

And every year, those legends of Aggieland are enshrined in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, further going to show their lasting impact in their respective sports and how that impact is felt by the school years later.

This year's class is highlighted by a beloved coach, as well as who some would say is the greatest defender in Texas A&M history.

Garrett, Price Honored in Texas A&M Hall of Fame

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Monday morning, Texas A&M announced on social media that defensive end Myles Garrett would be amongst the inductees in the 2026 class of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame, with his defensive line coach during his tenure in College Station, Terry Price, going into the Texas A&M Hall of Honor.

Joining Garrett in the Hall of Fame is softballer Carrie Austgen, women's swimmers Jaele Patrick and Sarah Henry, baseball's Tyler Naquin, women's track-and-field's Maggie Malone-Hardin, men's track-and-field's Lindon Victor, and men's cross country's Henry Lelei.

Forever Cemented in Aggie History.



Myles Garrett will be inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, while Terry Price will be inducted into the Hall of Honor.#GigEm | https://t.co/bby1QQ0hTD pic.twitter.com/IGpObpJZYv — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 22, 2026

Price was given Hall of Honor glory, and Kelly Krauskopf will receive the Lettermen's Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions in women's basketball.

Garrett, the two-time and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is fresh off of a historical season, his 10th in the league with the Cleveland Browns, that saw him record 23 sacks, setting a new NFL record that had previously stood for 25 years, held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

After many seasons of drama with the team, Garrett was traded earlier this month to the Los Angeles Rams, where he looks to grow closer to Bruce Smith's all-time sacks record of 200, with Garrett currently sitting at 125.5.

Garrett's time at Texas A&M saw him tally 32.5 sacks with two All-SEC first team selections in 2015 and 2016, and he was subsequently selected by the Browns with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) in action during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Price also took the field for the Aggies during his college years from 1986 to 1989, leading the line in tackles during his junior and senior years before going straight into coaching after finishing his education.

The Aggie alumnus would serve in various defensive coaching roles with schools such as Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech before returning to his alma mater in 2012 to take over defensive line coaching duties.

"TP" would transition to coaching the defensive ends in the 2014 season, where he and Garrett were paired up to form a dangerous duo on the outside line, which led to Garrett to putting up 11.5 sacks in his freshman season.

Price would also coach Landis Durham to a 10.5-sack season in 2017 whilie the Aggie defense led the SEC with 17 sacks.

He would continue to serve on the sidelines under Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher before his untimely passing in June of 2023, with his legacy being carried on by fellow Aggie and son, Devin, who was hired by the school as an offensive assistant this past March.

Kelly Krauskopf, president of the Indiana Fever, sits for a portrait Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Krauskopf, the current president of basketball and business operations for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, led the team to their first WNBA championship in 2012 as their general manager, and would later become the first female to serve as an assistant general manager in the NBA when she was hired by the Indiana Pacers in 2018, before returning to the Fever in 2024.

The class of 1983 member has quite the eye for scouting talent. Not only has she landed Caitlin Clark on the Fever, someone who has single-handedly changed the landscape of women's basketball, but also played a part in the selection of the rosters for the 2004, 2008, and 2012 United States women's national basketball teams in the Summer Olympics, with all three teams bringing home gold.

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