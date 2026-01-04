Myles Garrett’s Teammates Found Coolest Way to Celebrate His Sack Record on Sideline
It took 18 weeks, but Myles Garrett officially broke the NFL’s single sack record on Sunday when he recorded his 23rd of the season. His record-breaking sack came against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Garrett now stands alone on top of the history books, but he celebrated alongside his teammates at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Shortly after the historic sack, the Browns picked Garrett up and carried him on their shoulders.
Various Browns players carried him all the way to the sidelines, which surely wasn’t a simple task. Garrett is listed weighing at 272 pounds, but that just shows how special Garrett is to his teammates. The defensive end soaked in the celebrations by pumping his fist in the air. What an awesome moment.
Garrett is the easy favorite to win this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award, which would be the second he’s won in his career.