What To Know as Texas A&M Aggies Kick Off 2028 Recruiting Class

June 15 marks the date when Division I coaches are allowed to begin reaching out directly and send recruiting material to recruits in the Class of 2028. For the Texas A&M Aggies, that means another recruiting class to monitor, which Texas A&M Football celebrated on X.

The 2027 recruiting process has been fruitful for Texas A&M, which currently ranks No. 1 in the country. As the 2028 recruiting cycle begins to take shape, the Aggies are sure to move quickly to maintain the program’s momentum.

Who Are the Top Texas A&M Targets in the Class of 2028?

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player Texas A&M fans might be familiar with is quarterback Donald Tabron II. Coming from Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Tabron is a four-star recruit and has already found success. He led the Technicians to consecutive state titles, winning in 2024 as a freshman, and has a 23–1 record as a starter.

In May, Rivals analyst Allen Trieu predicted that Tabron would land with the Aggies. The Aggies have been trending for the star quarterback, who recently visited for a camp. “They’re definitely at the top, or really close to it,” he said.

Several other top recruits in the Class of 2028 visited Aggieland for the prospect camp. Four-star edge Darieon Prescott and five-star edge Kellan Hall were among the athletes who spoke highly of their trip.

Hall is among the top prospects in the nation and is a name to monitor for the Aggies after a strong visit. He is connected to Oklahoma and is set to name his top schools on June 19, according to Texas A&M Aggies On SI's JD Andress.

Texas A&M also extended offers to players like three-star offensive lineman Caleb Pasina, three-star defensive lineman Chase Foster II and four-star cornerback Kameron Grisby.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Currently, Texas A&M has one commitment from the Class of 2028. Chance Archangel, a f-star edge rusher from Louisiana, chose A&M over several other blue-chip programs. He committed to the Aggies on June 2 and is currently rated as the No. 2 player in Louisiana by Rivals.

Several other big names remain on the Aggies’ radar. Five-star cornerback A’mir Sears is a top target, though Miami (FL) is considered an early contender. Four-star wide receiver Damarion Mays is another player the Aggies are pursuing, who is teammates with Class of 2027 target John Meredith II at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth.

Which Class of 2028 Recruits Have Connections With Texas A&M?

A view of the fans and the CFP first round logo during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are several recruits in the Class of 2028 with ties to Texas A&M, whether it is a former teammate on the roster or a committed teammate in the Class of 2027. However, some players have direct ties to the roster or university.

JD Edwards, a three-star wide receiver from Carthage, Texas, is the brother of Texas A&M running back KJ Edwards. The elder Edwards is an incoming freshman with high expectations as a four-star recruit. The younger Edwards attended the Aggies’ recent camp.

Texas A&M legend Rodney Thomas has a son in the 2028 class. Ian Thomas is a four-star running back from Tomball, Texas, the same position as his late father. The young Thomas recently received an offer from Texas A&M and has plenty of blue-blood interest.

Another connection can be found with Class of 2027 safety commit JayQuan Snell, who recently shut down visits to Texas and Texas Tech to lock in with Texas A&M. His younger brother, Aaron Snell, is a three-star defensive lineman from Waxahachie, Texas.

With the window open for coaches to contact recruits directly, things will likely take shape quickly for Texas A&M.

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