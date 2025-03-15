Texas A&M Aggies Legend Myles Garrett Faces Scrutiny After New Deal
Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett recently made history by signing a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns, the largest contract ever for a non-quarterback.
Despite Garrett's on-field production being more than worth that price, he apparently needs some work off the field.
According to The Athletic's Jason Llyod, Garrett's lax off-field attitude has become something of an issue inside the organization. The former Defensive Player of the Year has reportedly shown up late to workouts or skipped them entirely, which has apparently rubbed some the wrong way.
"It’s well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility," Lloyd wrote. "He has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions. Veterans typically police the locker room on those types of things and create the culture of accountability, but here, it’s the best player breaking the rules. That has to change now.
"Elite performers earn more forgiveness than anyone. That’s true in any business. But there’s a certain level of responsibility that comes with a contract of this magnitude."
If this is true, it's very odd that it's coming out now, after the Browns have already signed Garrett to a long-term extension. Usually when these types of reports come out, it's when a player has already left a team and/or the relationship is damaged beyond repair.
It looked like that might've been the case when Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland, citing a "desire to win." The Browns remained steadfast on not trading him, leading to an apparent stalemate between the two sides. As usual, though, money solved the problem, and now he's under contract through his age-34 season in 2030.
If Garrett continues to produce like he has, which seems very likely considering he's shown no signs of falling off, then the Browns will likely be willing to forgive any mild distractions such as this. Still, it's very odd that this saga has unfolded as it has.
