All Aggies

New Texas A&M Aggies Jersey Numbers Unveiled For 2025 Season

A host of incoming and returning Aggies have new jersey numbers for spring football and the 2025 season.

Matt Galatzan

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden cannot catch a ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden cannot catch a ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially started their spring football camp in preparation for the 2025 season.

And now, they are in the process of integrated a host of new players, including 13 new transfers and the majority of their 2025 recruiting class.

Recently, the official Texas A&M football roster was updated and released via the team website, and as a result, the new jersey numbers for every incoming Aggies who is participating in spring football were revealed.

Among those players include transfers such as Mario Craver, KC Concepcion, Jonah Wilson, Jacob Zeno, Amari Niblack, Samuel M'Pemba, Julian Humphrey, and more, as well as new numbers for incumbents Dezz Ricks, Will Lee III, DJ Hicks, Cashius Howell, and Ashton Bethel-Roman.

You can check out the entire list of new numbers below:

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell celebrates a defensive stop during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell celebrates a defensive stop during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUARTERBACKS

Jacob Zeno - 9 (TRANSFER)
Brady Hart - 13
Eli Morcos - 14

RUNNING BACKS

Jamarion Morrow - 23
Deondrae Riden - 26

WIDE RECEIVER

Mario Craver - 1 (TRANSFER)
Ashton Bethel-Roman - 3 (RETURNING)
KC Concepcion - 7 (TRANSFER)
Kelshaun Johnson - 11
TK Norman - 18
Jonah Wilson - 82 (TRANSFER)

TIGHT END

Kiotti Armstrong -21
Amari Niblack - 84 (TRANSFER)
Nate Boerkircher - 87 (TRANSFER)
Micah Riley - 88 (TRANSFER)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nelson McGuire - 56
Marcus Garcia - 62
Josh Moses - 72
Tyler Thomas - 77
Lamont Rogers - 79

DEFENSIVE LINE

DJ Hicks - 5 (RETURNING)
Cashius Howell - 9 (RETURNING)
Marco Jones - 10
Tyler Onyedim - 11 (TRANSFER)
T.J. SEARCY - 18 (TRANSFER)
Dayon Hayes - 50 (TRANSFER)
Chace Sims - 59
DJ Sanders - 88
Sam M'Pemba - 92 (TRANSFER)
Landon Rink - 99

LINEBACKER

Noah Mikhail - 23
Kelvion Riggins - 31

DEFENSIVE BACK

Dezz Ricks - 2 (RETURNING)
Will Lee III - 4 (RETURNING)
Julian Humphrey - 6 (TRANSFER)
Jordan Shaw - 8 (TRANSFER)
Deyjhon Pettaway - 13
Jamar Beal-Goines - 16
Adonyss Currie - 20
Rashad Johnson - 22
Cobey Sellers - 24

feed

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football