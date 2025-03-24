New Texas A&M Aggies Jersey Numbers Unveiled For 2025 Season
The Texas A&M Aggies have officially started their spring football camp in preparation for the 2025 season.
And now, they are in the process of integrated a host of new players, including 13 new transfers and the majority of their 2025 recruiting class.
Recently, the official Texas A&M football roster was updated and released via the team website, and as a result, the new jersey numbers for every incoming Aggies who is participating in spring football were revealed.
Among those players include transfers such as Mario Craver, KC Concepcion, Jonah Wilson, Jacob Zeno, Amari Niblack, Samuel M'Pemba, Julian Humphrey, and more, as well as new numbers for incumbents Dezz Ricks, Will Lee III, DJ Hicks, Cashius Howell, and Ashton Bethel-Roman.
You can check out the entire list of new numbers below:
QUARTERBACKS
Jacob Zeno - 9 (TRANSFER)
Brady Hart - 13
Eli Morcos - 14
RUNNING BACKS
Jamarion Morrow - 23
Deondrae Riden - 26
WIDE RECEIVER
Mario Craver - 1 (TRANSFER)
Ashton Bethel-Roman - 3 (RETURNING)
KC Concepcion - 7 (TRANSFER)
Kelshaun Johnson - 11
TK Norman - 18
Jonah Wilson - 82 (TRANSFER)
TIGHT END
Kiotti Armstrong -21
Amari Niblack - 84 (TRANSFER)
Nate Boerkircher - 87 (TRANSFER)
Micah Riley - 88 (TRANSFER)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nelson McGuire - 56
Marcus Garcia - 62
Josh Moses - 72
Tyler Thomas - 77
Lamont Rogers - 79
DEFENSIVE LINE
DJ Hicks - 5 (RETURNING)
Cashius Howell - 9 (RETURNING)
Marco Jones - 10
Tyler Onyedim - 11 (TRANSFER)
T.J. SEARCY - 18 (TRANSFER)
Dayon Hayes - 50 (TRANSFER)
Chace Sims - 59
DJ Sanders - 88
Sam M'Pemba - 92 (TRANSFER)
Landon Rink - 99
LINEBACKER
Noah Mikhail - 23
Kelvion Riggins - 31
DEFENSIVE BACK
Dezz Ricks - 2 (RETURNING)
Will Lee III - 4 (RETURNING)
Julian Humphrey - 6 (TRANSFER)
Jordan Shaw - 8 (TRANSFER)
Deyjhon Pettaway - 13
Jamar Beal-Goines - 16
Adonyss Currie - 20
Rashad Johnson - 22
Cobey Sellers - 24