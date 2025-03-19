Mike Elko Confirms Micah Hudson No Longer With Texas A&M Aggies
The Micah Hudson experiment was a brief one for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko confirmed Wednesday to the media that the now-former Texas A&M wide receiver is not with the program. It's unclear if Hudson will be going back to Texas Tech.
Hudson spent just over a month in College Station before having a change of heart, committing on December 15, and stepping away on January 16.
Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Coming out of high school, Hudson had originally chosen the Red Raiders over the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies.
Immediately upon his arrival in Lubbock, Hudson was expected to come in and immediately become an important part of the Red Raiders' offense. However, he only played in five games due to injury, catching eight passes for 123 yards in those appearances.
He was expected to have a similar impact in College Station, with the team's top five receivers - Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, and Cyrus Allen - all leaving the program.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they have done very well at restocking the position outside of Hudson, bringing in Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson. Not to mention, they also added Former Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack.
