Mike Elko (and Elijah Robinson), from downtown, bang! And before you know it, the No. 2 player in the state of Florida is now heading to College Station.

The Texas A&M head and defensive line coaches continued another successful offseason period of recruiting by landing five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as announced by On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett Tuesday evening.

Forstall was ranked the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2027 by Rivals' Industrial Rankings and is the 11th recruit in the class that has announced his intentions to suit up for the Maroon and White, and just the second in the year of 2026.

Elite Five-Star Edge Rusher Commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Forstall committed to the Aggies, who won the recruiting battle over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide, and two of his home state universities, the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.

In addition to being the second-best player in the entire Sunshine State, Forstall is also the 13th-best ranked player in the nation and the third-best edge rusher in the 2027 class.

247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins has described Forstall as a "hyperactive pass rusher that's much more speed than power at this point in his career," as well as that he "owns a unique build as his weight has fluctuated over the years and that he's rather lean in the lower half."

Gabe Brooks, a scouting analyst for the same publication, described Forstall's physical nature as "sneaky frame potential who could fit a variety of roles and alignments," and he "projects as a high-major defensive playmaker who possesses significant long-term developmental upside."

Forstall's athletic experience also includes rugby.

His junior year in 2025 saw him record 28 total tackles, including nine going for loss of yardage, as well as five sacks and a pass break up.

After his impressive third year, he also partook in the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl, recording two tackles for loss in the latter.

Though the team won't reap Forstall's benefits for another year, it serves as a relief that the defense will still be available to perform at an elite level with personnel such as Forstall on the field.

Until then, expect a visit from Forstall during the 2026 season, which starts for Texas A&M on September 5 when they host the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field.

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