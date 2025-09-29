Newest College Football Playoff Projection Mock Has Texas A&M In Shocking Spot
The Texas A&M Aggies continue their roll at the start of the 2025 season and have moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2016. After their dominant defensive win over the Auburn Tigers, the Aggies have their highest college football playoff projection of the season, according to On3 Sports' newest mock-up.
The Aggies are currently projected to be the fourth seed, the highest-ranked SEC team, and one of four from the conference overall. As the fourth seed, though, the Aggies would get one of the byes available and would get to scout their opponent a week early.
The projection for the Aggies means that Andy Staples of On3 Sports has Mike Elko's squad losing one game but winning the SEC Championship, earning them the bye.
Not Your Father's Aggies
Typically, Aggie fans refrain from getting too excited about their team, knowing that in the past, their dreams and expectations of the team struggled to come to fruition. That doesn't seem to be the case this year, though, and Elko looks to have his team playing with more confidence and poise than a typical team in College Station, something even Staples talked about in his article with the newest projections:
"The Auburn game was one the Aggies used to lose. After the Tigers intercepted Marcel Reed and cashed it in for a touchdown on the next play to cut Texas A&M’s lead to three with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, you could feel the puckering in the Kyle Field stands." Staples said. "But that didn’t extend to the Aggies themselves, who were dominating statistically but still stymied by Auburn’s pesky defense. They calmly added another field goal and continued shutting down Auburn’s offense. Next up? Surprisingly plucky Mississippi State."
Now, after their first 4-0 start in nearly a decade, the expectations continue to rise for the Aggies and what they can accomplish this season. As one of only four SEC teams in the projection, they join the Ole' Miss Rebels (6), Oklahoma Sooners (8), and the Alabama Crimson Tide (10) as the conference's representation for the playoffs. Three teams in the conference were on the first four out: the Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
They line up on the left side of the bracket, facing the winner of Indiana (5) vs. Memphis (12). Should the Aggies win that matchup, they could face off against the number one overall seed, the Ohio State Buckeyes, before a trip to the National Championship. The Aggies control their own destiny this season, and look to make the first college football playoff appearance in program history.